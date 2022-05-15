Sports

Lewandowski agrees 3-yr Barca deal -Reports

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with reports claiming that the superstar striker has agreed a three-year deal to join Barcelona.

His current contract with the Bundesliga champions runs until 2023, but he has made it clear that he has no plans to pen an extension and wants to walk away.

Sources in Germany, according to ‘The Times’, have said that Lewandowski’s representatives have reached a verbal agreement for him to move to the Nou Camp.

Playing in Spain is said to ‘appeal’ to the veteran, and Barcelona, in their hunt for a new elite frontman this summer, are understood to have made him a prime target.

Their chase will be far from simple, however, with Bayern still insisting he is not for sale. Indeed, they are adamant Lewandowski will not leave at the end of the season.

Despite this, ‘The Times’ have also reported that the Blaugrana have told the ace’s camp that a deal may be struck if they stump up a fee between £25million to £35m.

Today, it was publicly confirmed by Bayern’s director of football, Hasan Salihamidzic, that Lewandowski will not accept an offer of an extension due to his desire to quit.

“I spoke to Lewa. In the conversation he told me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club,’ Salihamidzic told ‘Sky Sport Germany’ ahead of Bayern’s game against Wolfsburg.

“He said that he would like to do something else. But our attitude hasn’t changed.

“Lewan has a contract until June 30, 2023. That’s a fact. I don’t deal with that because our stance has always been clear.”

Lewandowski has enjoyed a sensational eight-year stint in Bavaria, having scored 343 goals in 374 appearances. This season, he has netted 49 goals in 45 matches.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in the 2019-20 campaign.

This term, he is set to become the division’s top scorer for the fifth year in a row.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern’s chief executive, told ‘Amazon Prime’ last month that they would be ‘stupid’ to allow Lewandowski to leave.

He said: “We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season.

“We are and will be in talks about his future in the next weeks. He has a contract until June 2023 and we’ll definitely have him with us for another season.”

‘The Times’ say that Bayern have contacted Sadio Mane’s camp, having identified the Liverpool forward as a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ahmed Musa set for Turkey move

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is set to join a Turkish Club before the close of the ongoing transfer window.   Musa missed a chance to go back to Europe during the last transfer window owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic and delay in getting a club which resulted in his return to the Nigeria Professional […]
Sports

Australian Open: Jones qualifies for first Grand Slam event

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Britain’s Francesca Jones qualified for a Grand Slam for the first time with a crushing victory over Lu Jia- Jing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying. The 20-year-old beat China’s Lu 6-0 6-1 in just one hour and one minute. Jones was playing in her first overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw at the […]
Sports

CBN Junior Tennis: Top seeds start with strong wins

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu, the top seeds in the boys’ 14 took off in the CBN junior meet with emphatic wins against their opponents in the first round robin matches played Tuesday. Ogunsakin, defending champion in the category defeated Ajao Idris from Lagos 9-1 while Ganiyu who is expected to mount a strong challenge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica