Sports

Lewandowski scores World Cup goal in Poland win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal as Poland earned a crucial victory over Saudi Arabia that leaves Group C wide open.

The Barcelona striker capitalised on an error by Saudi Arabia midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki before sending a composed finish past onrushing goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais. Lewandowski, who missed a penalty in Tuesday’s goalless draw with Mexico, was visibly emotional after ending a run of four World Cup games without finding the net.

Piotr Zielinski had given Poland a first-half lead from Lewandowski’s cutback, but Saudi Arabia were awarded a penalty five minutes later for Krystian Bielik’s foul on Saleh Al Shehri. Wojciech Szczesny kept out Salem Al Dawsari’s effort before producing a sensational one-handed stop to prevent Mohammed Al Burayk from burying the rebound.

Saud Abdulhamid was denied by Szczesny and Al Brikan shot over the bar in the second half, while Arkadiusz Milik and Lewandowski were both denied by the woodwork as Poland sought to double their lead on the counter- attack.

Lewandowski’s late strike ended Saudi Arabia’s hopes of building on Tuesday’s remarkable victory over Argentina and boosts Poland’s chances of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 1986, when they were beaten 4-0 by Brazil in the first knockout round.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team need just one point against Argentina on Wednesday to qualify from Group C, while Saudi Arabia face Mexico for a place in the last 16. Lewandowski will steal the headlines after breaking his World Cup duck, but Saudi Arabia will be bitterly frustrated not to have preserved their unbeaten start to the tournament in Qatar after finding Szczesny in inspired form.

Backed by a fervent and partisan crowd inside Education City Stadium, Saudi Arabia applied heavy early pressure and were denied a superb opener when the former Arsenal goalkeeper palmed Mohammed Kanno’s ferocious drive over the crossbar.

Poland looked increasingly rattled as the Green Falcons continued to swarm forward in waves, but Bielik’s goal-bound header was cleared to safety by Al Shehri before Zielinski gave them the lead with their first shot on target.

 

Bielik’s challenge on Al Shehri shortly before half-time initially went unpunished by referee Wilton Sampaio, but the Brazilian showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot after reviewing the incident on his pitchside monitor

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Amazing Amusan, Brume and Team Nigeria’s Birmingham challenge

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Athletics in Nigeria is so much loved by fans. In the past, the national athletics trials and other top events at the main bowl of the National Stadium in Surulere attracted huge capacity crowds just like football. Many of the fans would be all out to see the likes of long jumper Yusuf Alli, long […]
Sports

Falcons for Turkey tournament

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed that the Nigeria female national team, Super Falcons, will be taking part in a tournament in Turkey to keep them in shape after their failure to qualify for the only competition taking place in 2021, the Tokyo Olympic Games. In a communique released after the meeting of the NFF […]
Sports

Okpekpe race organiser hails Yusuf Alli’s appointment as C’wealth Games coordinator

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organiser of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race, Mike Itemuagbor, has hailed the appointment of long jumper Yusuf Alli as Team Nigeria coordinator for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which holds this August in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Alli, a former Africa, Commonwealth and World University Games champion and twotime World Athletics Championship and one-time Olympic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica