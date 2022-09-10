Lewandowski: Talismanic striker reignites optimism of Barca faithful

Barcelona have never been the same since arguably the best player in their history, Lionel Messi, departed two summers ago; feelings of despondency and dejection have enveloped the Camp Nou, and the interjection provided by the arrival of Pierre Emmerick Aubamayang didn’t substantially provide the succour craved by a group of people who are eternally addicted to success. Now they can hope; the feelings of superiority are back in their fold and the Catalonian spirit seems restored with the magic of their new prized asset, Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish is about the closest thing to Messi they have seen since the departure of the Argentina legend; not only in terms of statistics and goals but the charisma, aura, and immense experience he has brought to the dressing that was hitherto lacking in self-belief. They bought him primarily for goals and he is delivering on that already. Barcelona’s victory over Viktoria Plzen on the opening day of the 2022-23 Champions provided further proof of the harmony that Xavi Hernández has managed to instill in his team, which has started the season in superb form, largely due to the continued brilliance of the former Bayern Munich striker The Polish striker is displaying the same hunger for scoring records in Barcelona as he showed at Bayern Munich. His hat-trick against the Czech side made him the first player to bag a treble with three different teams in the Champions League.

In his first five games for Barcelona, the two-time winner of the European Golden Shoe has already found the net eight times, a tally that has not been seen in Barcelona at this stage of a campaign for almost a century. As pointed out by Catalonia radio, Lewandowski’s figures are so unusual that you have to go back to the very foundation years of the club to find similar numbers. In 1938, Hans-Max Gamper only needed three games to reach eight goals. Before him, Paulinho Alcantará also scored the same number in five (1913).

In recent times, Ronaldo Nazario has got the closest to achieving the same record, the Brazilian great scoring his eighth goal in his seventh game as a Blaugrana. Romário took a little longer than his compatriot, requiring 10 games to reach eight goals. Other legendary goalscorers needed even longer: Samuel Eto’o required 13 games, while Luis Suárez, one of the highest scorers in Barça’s history, didn’t reach eight until his 24th appearance. The Uruguayan, the club’s all-time third-top scorer, failed to find the net at all in his first five games. Xavi is understandably happy about this and for something much more that the player gives. “Lewandowski is a humble player who encourages young players. We are lucky to have Lewandowski. I will not change any player from my squad,” the coach said ahead of their weekend’s engagement with Cadiz.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...