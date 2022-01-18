Sports

Lewandowski wins Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski on Monday scooped the Best FIFA Men’s Player award ahead of fellow contenders Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

 

The 33-year-old Polish striker has been in sensational goalscoring form and capped off 2021 by scoring a whopping 69 times in total for club and country.

Lewandowski’s incredible predatory finishing saw him score an incredible 41 times in 29 Bundesliga appearances in the 2020-21 season, which shattered the record formerly held by Gerd Muller.

 

And the Poland captain has been crowned the Best FIFA Men’s Player at the FIFA ceremony held in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday.

Lewandowski won the aforementioned award in 2020 after receiving 52 points, putting him well clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 38 points and Messi’s 35 points.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker missed out on France Football’s coveted Ballon d’Or award in 2021 to Messi.

Messi secured his record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or award after receiving 613 points, with Lewandowski finishing second on 580 points.

 

