LFR International Expands Into Nigeria Via Partnership with HEI

…to train 350 first responders

LFR International (LFR) has announced a new partnership with the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), improving layfirst-responder training capabilities in Nigeria.

A statement announcing the new initiative, issued from Migighan, yesterday stated that with the help of HEI, LFR will be able to implement its successful training programme in Nigeria for the first time. “This will be the seventh country where LFR holds first responder operations and sixth in sub-Saharan Africa.”

LFR and HEI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this week detailing the goals of the collaboration. By implementing LFR’s proven training programme, HEI seeks to improve outcomes between the site of injury and hospital admission. “This will be done by enrolling 350 first responders in the LFR/HEI programme, with options to increase numbers in the programme over the following year.”

The two organisations aim to reduce fatalities from road traffic accidents, which are currently the leading cause of youth casualties in Nigeria.

“HEI has a proven track record of improving post-crash care in Nigeria,” said Zachary Eisner, LFR International Co-Founder.

“We are so grateful for the work that HEI is doing and know that we are aligned in our mission to save lives. We can’t wait to get started with our partners on the ground in Nigeria.”

LFR International is a 501(c)(3)non-profit that empowers lay first responders. Founded in 2016 by Peter Delaney and Zachary Eisner, the organisation has trained over 5,000 first responders to date.

LFR International is currently training first responders and conducting research in eight low and middle income countries (LMIC) of need.

