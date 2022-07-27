News

LG Administration : APC Chieftain, Olowe hails Tinubu, showcases achievements of Council Chairmen

A former Lagos House of Assembly Aspirant of All Progressives Congress for Kosofe Federal Constituency 2, Hon. Olasupo Olowe popularly known as ‘SP’ has hailed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the creation of Local Council Development Areas, saying the establishment has brought massive development to the grassroots in Lagos State.

Olowe made this known while unveiling banners to showcase the notable achievements of two local government chairmen in Lagos State.

The Chairmen are the Executive Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Dele Oshinowo and his counterpart in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Princess Samiat Bada.

Olowe said the laudable step was to give massive awareness to the developmental programmes carried out by the council chairmen, stressing that they have made good use of tax payers’ money.

“The erection of these banners are significant to complement the online propagation of the good works undertaken by the two council chairmen in Lagos State”

“While we understand that the global space is tilting towards a fully-digitalized society, there is a need for us to create a media mix for residents of the two localities and beyond to see the positive effects of making good use of tax payers’ money”

“Therefore, we can’t laud these achievements without recognizing the initiator, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who created the LCDAs in the face of intimidation unleashed by the then Federal Government”

“With the landmark projects brought into reality by the LCDAs and the restoration of even development, it is noteworthy that Nigerians are in for good times if they support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”

The banners were erected at Olorunda Estate, Ketu, Agboyi-Ketu Secretariat, Ikosi-Isheri Secretariat, Ajelogo Market Road,Mile 12 and CMD Road, Shangisha.

 

Our Reporters

