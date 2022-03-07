LG autonomy: A familiar path

Will states frustrate another opportunity to empower local govts?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent amendment to relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly to grant autonomy to the local government areas for them to meet their primary objectives of promoting participatory democracy and rapid socio-economic development at the grassroots

The local government is the closest administration to the people, but the inability of the country’s 774 councils to meet the two primary objectives spelled out in the landmark Local Governments Reform of 1976, which are to promote participatory democracy and rapid socio-economic development at the local level has made the citizens to lose trust in the third tier of government.

This dereliction of duty explains the crave by many Nigerians for change in the local government system as presently constituted in order make the councils face present day realities as well as live up to the expectations of a majority of the populace who live at the grassroots and have continued to yearn for development at that level.

The change, stakeholders, however, agreed will require a constitutional amendment. While most analysts blame the nation’s faulty federal structure for the failure of the councils, others maintained that the joint account run by the states and local governments is to be blamed for the latter’s inability to meet their primary objectives.

Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), guarantees a system of local government by democratically elected officials. However, the second component of the section makes the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of the local governments dependent on state laws.

Section 7 (1) of the 1999 Constitution states that “the system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this Constitution guaranteed; and accordingly, the government of every state shall, subject to Section 8 of this Constitution, ensure their existence under a law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.”

This guarantee, notwithstanding, the constitution inadvertently makes it possible for state governments to “cripple” the local governments financially by routing funds standing to their credit in the Federation Account through the States/Local Governments’ Joint Accounts rather than allowing them direct access to the monies.

Whereas the Federal Government argued then that the operation of the joint account was meant to bring even development to all parts of the country as well as to forestall a situation, where no single government official at the state or local level, corruptly enriches himself from the commonwealth, the arrangement, has over time, adversely affected the financial viability of the councils as some state governments have continued to make inexplicable deductions from the joint accounts.

Section 162 (8) of the Constitution which explains how the amount standing in the joint accounts should be distributed to the local governments in each state, provides that “the amount standing to the credit of local government councils of a state shall be distributed among the local government councils of that state on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly of the state.”

Joint accounts as LGs albatross

Rather than ensure fiscal responsibility, the law provided a window for state- governments, which are constitutionally required to fund local government councils, to instead hold them (the local governments’) hostage and make them their appendages.

In practice, the operation of the joint account has denied the local governments’ their financial autonomy. It should be noted that the state governments were not meant to be beneficiaries of the account, but trustees.

They are required to maintain the accounts for the benefit of the local governments by ensuring that the amount allocated for this third tier of government is equitably and fairly shared among the councils, adhering strictly to constitutionally stipulated criteria.

But most state governments have continued to implement the joint account contrary to its intention. Instances abound, where some governors’ hand out only wage bills to council chairmen in their respective domains, a development, which prompted calls by some analysts and stakeholders for the Federal Government to either review the local government system or even scrap it.

The umbrella body of council workers, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), which has persistently called for the joint account to be expunged from the constitution, is of the view that it “will bring sanity to the local government system.”

According to NULGE, the joint account had been the main problem of local government system because state governments have continued to abuse it.

The group alleged illegal and sundry deductions from local government fund through the joint account by the state governments and imposition of undemocratic structures (caretaker committees) by the state governments to run the affairs of local governments contrary to section 7 of the constitution.

Previous attempts to free councils from states

Against the backdrop of the outcry over misappropriation of council funds by the states, the 7th National Assembly, through the House of Representatives, initiated a bill for an act to amend not only the provisions of Section 7 of the constitution, but also Section 162 in order to provide for independence and financial autonomy of the local governments.

Section 162 of the Constitution states inter-alia: “The Federation shall maintain a special account to be called “the Federation Account” into which shall be paid all revenues collected by the Government of the Federation, except the proceeds from the personal income tax of the personnel of the armed forces of the Federation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry or department of government charged with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

The bill, sponsored by the then member representing Anaocha/Njikoka/ Dunukofia federal constituency, Hon. Uche Ekwunife (resently senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District) sought to amend the two sections to give the local governments’ independence and financial autonomy.

Ekwunife had in her presentation of the bill, lamented the level of underdevelopment at the local governments across the country owing to neglect by the various state governments. She queried the need for the councils if the only exist to pay salaries, adding that until the relevant sections of the constitution are amended, the councils will continue

to be under the apron strings of the state governors. The bill passed second reading and was consequently committed to the chamber’s ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action, but nothing meaningful came out of it.

Even a proposal by the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led Federal administration for the scrapping of the joint accounts also suffered similar fate. The Federal Government had then said it would not tolerate the diversion of funds meant for the development of the grassroots. But, the main opposition party at that time, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), advised then President Jonathan to jettison the proposal.

The party argued that scrapping the accounts and allocating the councils’ share from the federation account directly to them would amount to making them federating units.

It was therefore not surprising when state Houses of Assembly voted against the proposal for financial autonomy for the local governments during the constitution amendment by the 7th National Assembly. Another botched bid during the 8th National Assembly Hope for autonomy for the councils was rekindled, when the 8th National Assembly in another amendment to the constitution in 2017, voted for autonomy for the local councils.

The Senate, for instance voted for alteration to section 162 of the 1999 Constitution to abrogate the state/local joint accounts and empower each local government to maintain its own “special account into which all allocations due to the council shall be directly paid from the Federation Account and from the government of the state.”

The upper legislative chamber also voted to review the constitution to make democratic composition of local councils statutory. This would mean any local government without elected officials would not get federal funding. This is expected to help improve efficiency and delivery capacity of the local councils, the lawmakers believe. The House had 281 of its members voting for autonomy for the councils, while 12 were against it.

One member abstained. While commendations trailed the position of the federal legislators then, some discerned minds, however, cautioned that it was not yet Uhuru given the rigorous amendment process to the Nigerian constitution. The constitution requires approval of two/thirds of the state legislatures even after an amendment is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

It was against this backdrop that that the proposed amendments as voted for by the National Assembly were sent to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for consideration and concurrence. As envisaged, the amendment that would have freed the local councils from the grip of the states failed to scale the hurdle at state level. Twenty-seven out of the 36 states of the federation rejected autonomy for local governments. Only nine endorsed the proposal. The states which gave yes votes were Ogun, Ondo, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Cross River, Kwara and Bayelsa.

Then chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Abulmumin Kamba, revealed this, when he transmitted the resolutions of state legislatures on the constitution alteration exercise to the National Assembly.

Then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who decried the rejection of autonomy for the councils said: “I will say that I am a bit disappointed because we would have delivered the long-awaited local government autonomy, but unfortunately, maybe our courage did not go that far.

“This is an exercise that is ongoing. I believe that as this one failed this time, maybe next time, as state Houses of Assembly are now independent, they would be able to extend this same independence to the local governments. We all know the benefits of freeing the three tiers of government. So, please let us go ahead and do it.” Perhaps, only a few would have expected that the state legislatures will concur with their federal counterparts given the grip governors have on them.

Then National President of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ibraheem Khaleel, who acknowledged that the proposal for autonomy for the councils would be a hard sale, had at a press conference, accused then governors of Edo and Imo states, Godwin Obaseki and Rochas Okorocha and their party – All Progressives Congress (APC) of influencing members of their states Assembly to reject the bill.

He also accused governors of the north western states of influencing their states Assembly to defer its consideration. He said: “I want to call on our governors to, as a matter of respect for Nigerian citizens who have spoken and aspiring to have a local government system they can call their own, that will be free for them to participate democratically by electing their chairmen and councillors as and when due without undue influence from the government of the state.

“The idea behind establishing local government is by way of bringing governance closer to the people and providing a platform for everybody to participate at his own community level. But the governors have hijacked this tier of government for their own advantage.”

Arguments for and against autonomy for LGs

The debate over autonomy for the councils is a recurring decimal but some political stakeholders have always insisted that as a federal state, Nigeria has three tiers of government – federal, state and local – whose intergovernmental relations, which include political, financial, judicial and administrative, are established by the constitution.

They further maintained that each tier is required to operate within its area of jurisdiction and any action to the contrary is null and void to the extent of its inconsistency with the law. This, they claimed, guarantees the autonomy of each tier. This position, notwithstanding, there are other stakeholders, including the national leadership of NULGE, who have persistently called for urgent steps to be taken to save the local governments from extinction.

The leadership of NULGE, in 2018, solicited for the support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to rescue the local governments. “As a major player in the 1976 Local Government Reform, we are aware that the mission was to make the councils independent.

But, the situation has changed and the states have rendered the local governments impotent. As things are now, the governors cannot not do anything, that was why we decided to come to you to use your experience and not to allow the local government system go into extinction,” the union’s then president, Khaleel, told Obasanjo during a visit of members of NULGE executive.

Obasanjo, who agreed with the union that state governments have incapacitated the councils, wondered whether the states could allow the federal government to do the same to them. His words: “There is no exception to this encroachment by states. Even though both are supposed to be separate tiers of government, with each having its roles and functions, that is not the case anymore. I wish I could help, but I am helpless.

As it is, I can only help you to shout and talk to the world. I do not have any executive or legislative power. I am crippled. But we shall continue to talk until those who are reasonable among them change this attitude. I begin to wonder if they (states) can allow what they are doing to the local governments to be done to them.”

Another ex-Nigerian leader, who voiced out against the structural defect at the local government level is former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. He maintained that financial autonomy for the councils is the only way to the nation’s rapid development.

Babangida’s argument was that development will be even and sustained if allocations meant for the various local governments are released to them directly though he added that they should be made to account for how the funds are spent by way of monitoring the various projects initiated and executed to maintain quality.

APC govt’s effort at liberating the councils

While the debate over autonomy for the local governments raged and Nigerians waited to see how the seeming ambiguities and contradictions in the constitution, which have aided the state governments to divert funds meant for the local councils would be tackled, what seemed a temporary relief came, when the APC-led Federal Government set June 1, 2019, as the take-off date of a new order that made it compulsory for all local governments allocations to go straight to their respective bank accounts.

The directive was aimed at ensuring that the joint account system only exists for the receipt of allocations from the federation account but not for disbursement. The order was less than a year after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Bill into law thus separating the agency from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The decisions were contained in a guideline released by the NFIU after a meeting with officials of commercial banks.

The notice entitled: “Guidelines to reduce vulnerabilities created by cash withdrawals from LG funds throughout Nigeria, effective 1st June 2019.” Consequently, NFIU warned banks to comply with immediate effect, saying that any of them that flouts the order would be sanctioned.

The agency said: “The NFIU requests all financial institutions, other relevant stakeholders, public servants and the entire citizenry to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the guidelines already submitted to financial institutions and relevant enforcement agencies, including full enforcement of corresponding sanctions against violations from June 1, 2019.

“Having realized through analysis that cash withdrawal and transactions of the State/Joint Local Government Accounts poses biggest corruption, money laundering and security threats at the grassroots levels and to the entire financial system and the country as a whole, the NFIU decided to uphold the full provisions of Section 162 (6) (8)of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, which designated that State Joint Local Government Account into which shall be paid allocations to the local government councils of the state from the federation account and from the government of the state.

“The amount standing to the credit of local government councils of a state shall be distributed among the local government councils of that state and not for other purposes. As far as the NFIU is concerned, the responsibility of the account as a collection account is fully reinstated.

“In addition, taking such measures was necessitated by prompting reasons on the NFIU to respond to threats of isolating the entire Nigerian financial system by other international financial systems because of deficiencies in our anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing implementation.

“Therefore, it is no longer possible to allow the entire system suffer the deliberate and expensive infractions or violations by public officials and/or private business interests. Henceforth, all erring individuals and companies will be allowed to face direct international and local sanctions, in order not to allow any negative consequences to fall on the entire country.

“To be precise, with effect from 1st June, any bank that allows any transaction from any local government account without monies first reaching a particular local government account will be sanctioned. In addition, a provision is also made to the effect that there shall be no cash withdrawal from any local government for a cumulative amount exceeding N500,000 per day. Any other transaction must be done through valid cheques or electronic funds transfer.

“The complete guidelines have been released to the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Chief Executive Officers of all banks and other financial institutions. “Any state government that is willing to seek any expert economic advice in the unlikely event of these guidelines constituting an inconvenience to the management of the state can work with the NFIU and /or CBN.”

Senate’s support for NFIU Law

No doubt, a legal hurdle was anticipated against the move by the Federal Government then as Section 162 (8) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the states to distribute allocation to councils “among the local government councils of that state on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly of the state,” but it was hope, when the Senate resolved to throw its weight behind financial guidelines introduced by the NFIU. The Senate’s resolution followed a motion by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North).

Presenting his motion tagged “Guidelines to reduce vulnerabilities created by cash withdrawals from LG funds throughout Nigeria effective 1st June,” Abdullahi said issuance of the guidelines was prompted by threats by international financial watchdogs to sanction Nigeria because of financial abuse.

Then Deputy President of the Senate and chairman of the 8th Senate’s Committee on Constitution Review, Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution to the debate on the motion, urged the upper legislative chamber to liaise with the NFIU to ensure that the guidelines do not contradict any part of the constitution.

Ekweremadu appealed to states Assembly to fast-track work on pending constitution amendments that would give legal backing to local government autonomy, warned that the Senate’s position that financial institutions should support the implementation of the new guidelines contravenes Section 162(6 and 7) of the 1999 Constitution.

While he acknowledged that governors may challenge the move in court, he said the best option is to amend the various sections of the constitution to grant full autonomy to local governments. Some former governors in the Senate then who supported the motion, said the reforms were overdue and will help free up funds for the development of local governments.

However a former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, who faulted the motion, said: “In some states, governors take over local government funds and abuse them, but we have also witnessed local government chairmen signing cheques at the beer parlours.” He added: “Let this motion be withdrawn and let the appropriate constitutional amendment be put in place.”

Jang’s prayer was however denied by his colleagues, who resolved to urge all financial institutions to support the implementation of the new guidelines and the federal government to urgently fund the operations of the NFIU. They also urged the 36 state governments to fully support the implementation of the guidelines, while calling on states Assembly to hasten constitutional amendment as regards local government autonomy.

Another hope of autonomy for councils

Despite the Senate’s resolution and threats of sanctions by the NFIU, not much changed as most of the states still maintained their firm grip on the councils. Consequently the clamour for autonomy for the local governments persisted. This explained why it was among the priorities, when the 9th National Assembly commenced another round of amendment to the 1999 Constitution.

The constitution review committees of the two chambers of the federal legislature are headed by Ovie Omo-Agege (Senate) and Ahmed Idris Wase (House of Representatives). Again, it is hope of liberation for the councils once more as the Senate and House of Representatives, last week, passed bill to grant financial and administrative autonomy to the local governments.

Members of the Ahmad Lawan-led Senate and Femi Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in support of the bill after a clause-byclause consideration of the recommendations of the Joint Committee on the 1999 Constitution (5th Alteration) Bills, 2022. Ninety-two senators voted in favour of the local government autonomy bill in the Red Chamber, while 257 voted in support in the Green Chamber.

The legislation is entitled: “Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Abrogate the State Joint Local Government Account and Provide for a Special Account into which shall be paid all Allocations due to Local Government Councils from the Federation Account and from the Government of the State; and for Related Matters.”

According to the bill, “each local government council is to create and maintain its own special account to be called Local Government Allocation Account into which all the allocations will be paid.”

The bill also mandates each state to pay to local governments in its area of jurisdiction such proportion of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the state House of Assembly. For administrative autonomy, the bill seeks to allow local governments to conduct their own elections.

A member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo (Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State), who spoke on why he voted in favour of the bill, said autonomy is a sure way of allowing governance to get to the grassroots and that any lawmaker with a good conscience should have no reason to vote against the autonomy bill. He added that citizens have been yearning for good governance and financial autonomy is an opportunity to deepen governance at the state and local government levels.

“The yearnings by Nigerians for participatory and reflective government, financial autonomy for judiciary, state legislatures and the third tier of government will usher in a new era for all arms and organs of government to be truly responsive and responsible to the people,” he said.

Not yet Uhuru

While it has been commendations for members of the National Assembly for passing the local government autonomy bill, there is no doubt that the battle will now move to the states as two-third of the 36 states legislative houses must be in concurrence with the National Assembly before any amendment to the constitution becomes effective.

But given experiences of the past, many stakeholders are doubtful if the governors, who are said to be already mobilizing against the bill, will allow their respective Houses of Assembly vote in its favour even as NULGE has vowed to resist any attempt to scuttle the passage of the bill.

President of NULGE, Akeem Olatunji, told journalists in Abuja that the labour movement has gotten a credible intelligence that state governors are making frantic efforts to ensure that the needed concurrence on the passage of the bill at the state Houses of Assembly does not see light of the day. According to him, the governors under the aegis of Nigerian Governors’ Forum led by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, are hellbent on destroying the third tier of government – a situation he said had caused insecurity at the grassroots.

His words: “Intelligence reports revealed to us that the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, is trying to scuttle National Assembly passage of the Bill on Local Government autonomy by holding clandestine, nocturnal meetings with some strategic stakeholders out of desperation.

“He wants to ensure he frustrates the attempt to pass the Local Government autonomy Bill at the various state Houses of Assembly. Let’s also inform him that we are aware he’s exiting the office in the next seven months. He should be patriotic enough and stand with the Nigerian people. He should not use his opportunity to destroy this nation. History will remember him for his role.

“We want to tell Ekiti people to call Governor Fayemi to order before it is too late. NULGE and Labour movement will not tolerate any opposition against the passage of this Bill at the State level because it is uncalled for.” Olatunji said market women, youths, artisans and other unions are already being mobilised to occupy all the 36 state Houses of Assembly and remain there till the bill gets approval of all state lawmakers.

“We are going to organise and occupy all Houses of Assembly in the 36 states. All of us, market women, youths, artisans, among others, have to come together to occupy various state Houses of Assembly until this autonomy bill concurrence is granted,” he said. Fayemi is yet to react to NULGE’s claim but there is an indication that some of his colleagues have already thrown their weight behind autonomy for the councils.

However, as Nigerians wait to see how voting pans out in the states Assembly, the question is: Will the governors, through their legislative houses, again succeed in stopping the proposed autonomy for the councils regarded as the government closest to the people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...