LG Autonomy: Why other govs should emulate Oyetola – NULGE

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State chapter, has commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, for passing the Local Government Autonomy Bill into Law. According to the union, Nigeria’s hydra-headed challenges of kidnapping, killings, unemployment, hunger, insurgency and drug abuse, being perpetrated by some youths, would be tackled with a functional and responsive local government system. These are made known by the NULGE President, Dr. Ogungbangbe Nathaniel Kehinde, at the SEC meeting held yesterday in Osogbo. The NULGE President posited that local governments all over the world were regarded as development centres, regretting that the springboards had been destroyed by state governors due to selfishness and personal aggrandisement. He commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola and members of the House of Assembly for listening to the yearnings and groaning of the people of the state by passing the local government autonomy bill into law.
Related Articles
Terrorism: Over 18,000 Nigerians killed in two years – PDP
*Calls for special Council of State meeting The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the growing insecurity in the country, and said over 18,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022. The party, however, called for a special session of the National Council of State meeting to find a lasting solution to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sterling Bank commemorates World Food Day
Sterling Bank Plc has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Food Day (WFD) as part of its effort to tackle hunger and promote a more food-secure and prosperous Africa. The day is celebrated today (October 16) every year to mark the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Addax: How Buhari reinforced Sino-Nigerian partnership
In today’s borderless world, there are considerable international interactions at various levels. The difference in the value systems and diversity makes ethics in international relations imperative. Ethics works by granting and withdrawing legitimacy. History shows that the mitigation and cessation of unjust practices ultimately comes from the assertion of core values. The end of slavery […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)