LG Autonomy: Why other govs should emulate Oyetola – NULGE

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State chapter, has commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, for passing the Local Government Autonomy Bill into Law. According to the union, Nigeria’s hydra-headed challenges of kidnapping, killings, unemployment, hunger, insurgency and drug abuse, being perpetrated by some youths, would be tackled with a functional and responsive local government system. These are made known by the NULGE President, Dr. Ogungbangbe Nathaniel Kehinde, at the SEC meeting held yesterday in Osogbo. The NULGE President posited that local governments all over the world were regarded as development centres, regretting that the springboards had been destroyed by state governors due to selfishness and personal aggrandisement. He commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola and members of the House of Assembly for listening to the yearnings and groaning of the people of the state by passing the local government autonomy bill into law.

