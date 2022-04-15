Metro & Crime

LG boss gifts cash, food to 60 widows, vulnerable in Ikorodu

Posted on

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Mr Wasiu Adesina, yesterday presented cash gifts, food, and other items to no fewer than 60 widows and vulnerable in the area. Adesina made the presentation during the Second Edition of the council’s Annual Thanksgiving Ceremony with the theme: “Sacrifice of Praise’. It was held in the council hall in Ikorodu, Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that beneficiaries received N10,000 each and food items like Gari, beans and set of plates.

Adesina expressed gratitude to God for being faithful, and the people of the area for their unflinching support throughout his first term in office. “I strongly believe in giving thanks and praises to Him for His divine mercy, security, and protection over us is not as a result of our power, but His grace on us. “We shall continue to thank God for His protection, and seek knowledge and wisdom for the development of the local government,” he said. The council boss appreciat-ed all the stakeholders for standing by him and pledged to fulfill all his campaign promises in the development of the community. According to him, the council has embarked on so many projects to alleviate the suffering of residents, despite the challenge of paucity of funds. Adesina said that his administration had engaged in projects like the construction of drains, renovation of schools, provision of boreholes, surfacing, and grading of roads, poverty alleviation programmes, and youth empowerment among others.

 

Our Reporters

