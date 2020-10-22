Business

LG commits to expansion strategy in Middle East, Africa

LG Electronics has unveiled plans to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa Heating, Ventilation, and Air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

 

Head of LG’s Air Solution business unit Dr. Lee Kam-gyu, who disclosed this at a recent virtual conference, said the LG’s brand philosophy is to become a trusted partner in the region based on the values of integration, expertise, and commitment as well as a new portfolio of air purification solution products for residential, office and commercial environments.

 

“Most people may think of LG as a washing machine and refrigerator brand but we provide solutions in many sectors that consumers don’t see,” Kam-gyu said.

 

“LG is constantly investing in capabilities to raise the trust of our customers and we will reinforce this commitment through better-integrated solutions, expert insights, and more dedicated support to become a trusted partner for HVAC in the region,” he added.

 

According to him, since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and the increasing time spent indoors, concerns over indoor air quality have grown. He added that needs for highquality HVAC and air management solutions have increased due to the pandemic with LG’s products, which not only meet but surpass guidelines for clean air in the region.

 

“To further raise the value for MEA customers and enhance the level of trust in the brand, LG is focusing on its three core values of integration, expertise, and commitment.

 

As an integrator, LG will deliver even more optimized HVAC and energy management solutions for every project to achieve the minimal total cost of ownership (TCO) for its clients. “With its deep expertise, LG will advise its customers with its technological experience-based knowledge to find the most effective and efficient solution to any problem.

 

And as a committed partner, LG promises to go beyond the installation of its solutions to service, maintain and help manage its products through the system’s lifecycle,” Kam-gyu stated.

