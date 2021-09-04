LG Congresses: Again, Kwara APC adopts consensus candidates

Metro & Crime

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Chairman, National Local Government Areas Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Yusuf Omaaki has assured members of the party to be fair and conduct hitch-free congresses across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“Our mission here is very simple. It is to liaise with the people of Kwara State and to synergies with the people of Kwara State to carry out our task. In doing that there is a procedure for congresses at all levels. You will discover that we have agreed to follow the provisions of our constitution in the conduct of exercise, Omaaki said this in Ilorin at the APC stakeholders meeting.

“Our party allows consensus and where there are issues it is the duty of the stakeholders to sit down and and agree among themselves. I want to plead with all of you to give us your support, support the party and support His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“Our mission in this state is to affirm the justice and unity of the state in the state. We cannot do that without the cooperation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State. We were inaugurated on Thursday and we have to come to Kwara. As I am talking to you, teams like this have gone round the country to conduct local government congresses,” he added.

Other members of the committee are: Dr Mohammed Buba (Secretary); Mr Simon Dolly; Mr Patrick Ogunyemi; Mr Samuel Ekeh; Hajia Larai Kangiwa and Hajia Habiba Muhammed

For his part, the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, called on all APC members to remain supportive and loyal to the party.

In his address, the chairman, State APC Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari explained that the state is ready for smooth conduct of local government areas congresses on Saturday across the 16 local government areas of the state.

