LG, Ecological Funds: Between Buhari and governors

resident Muhammadu Buhari recently blamed state governors for being responsible for the underdevelopment of the local government councils. The President suggested that the governors had either been misappropriating or embezzling the funds meant for the local government councils thereby denying the third tier of administration of the needed logistics for eventual infrastructural and human capital transformation.

He stated this while speaking at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State, the number one citizen followed up by shedding light on the funds released to some state governments for onward transmission to the local government councils. Predictably some governors have responded by denying ever tampering with local government funds while urging Mr President to go ahead and name the culpable governors for the consumption of the public.

President Buhari later sustained the heat on the governors by following up by disclosing the release of ecological funds released to them to aid the Chief Executive Officers of the states in making prompt ecological interventions in their places of jurisdiction.

The financial disclosures came on the heels of the clamour by many state governors for funds for various degrees of ecological intervention, especially in the wake of the recent flooding which devastated many states. New Telegraph empathises with the victim-communities and local government councils/areas for repeatedly being denied of what rightly belongs to them, through no fault of theirs.

For as long as the communities and the local government councils/areas receive little of their legitimate entitlements from the perceived wolves in the disguised democratic arrangement, they would continue to lag behind in terms of financial and material development. The residents of the 774 local government councils may always continue to manifest a lack of the wherewithal to help advance their causes and attainment of the presence of mind for the pursuit of their lawful endeavours as the closest government presence to the people while contributing meaningfully to national development.

We will not bother to spare a word of empathy for President Buhari and the state governors, for they could be likened to persons who have come home with ant-infested food without knowing that they have consciously or unconsciously asked to be visited by an army of lizards that love feeding on the insects.

The exchanges between the number one citizen and the state governors have helped to emphasize the relevance of devolution of responsibilities among the federal, state and local government councils/areas often referred to as restructuring. This is a profound endorsement on the drums of restructuring being beaten in different parts of Nigeria.

It is equally an indication that the recurring agitation for devolution of responsibilities is legitimate is not in vain but, indeed legitimate and a reflection of the mood of the nation. Regrettably, President Buhari and the state governors are reportedly opposed to the public mood, as aptly amplified through devolution of responsibilities among the referred entities.

Though, Mr President has signed some Executive Orders, including the one conceding a degree of financial autonomy to the local government councils, the control of revenue from consumption task generated within the communities and local government councils/ areas as well as mineral and solid mineral items domiciled within their jurisdictions while paying taxes to the Federal Government (FG) is still done by the latter.

But until there is a constitutional change, the state governments will remain as the go-betweens for the conduct of financial transactions between the FG and third tier of administration. In some instances, the state governments not only collect revenues meant for the local government councils but also determine when to make such available to the supposed beneficiaries and how much to release to them. Some state governments have been reported to impose on the third tier of administration unholy matrimonial relationships commonly referred to as joint accounts.

The latter could be said to have left the local government councils as junior partners, which collect amounts of money given to them for projects, which must receive the blessings of the senior partners, which happen to be the state governments. Caretaker committees, whose members are usually hand-picked by the state governors, are often installed in order to run their affairs of local government councils instead of officials duly elected at periodic elections. Incidentally most times this arrangement has been often been shot down by the courts with the latest being Osun State where the court declared as illegal the local government elections conducted a few months before the exit of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and which was boycotted by all the parties except the then ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); prompting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to head to court to seek redress. We are also aware that some state governments have usurped some statutory responsibilities of local government councils.

This includes the construction, maintenance, management and administration of markets, roads, primary schools, cemeteries, parks, gardens, health centres, public transportation schemes, taps, boreholes and abattoirs. Such abuses would usually continue to subject the communities of the local government councils/ areas to the exploitative tendencies of the federal and state governments. However, besides lamenting the present situation, President Buhari should use the considerable power of his office to see what he can do to rectify the present situation in order to ensure that local government funds are not tampered with by the governors which will in turn ensure that the people are the ultimate beneficiaries of enhanced governance at the local level.

