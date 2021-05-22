LG election: No movement between 6am-3pm, Oyo govt

Ahead of today’s local government election, Oyo State Government has announced restriction of movement of persons and goods within the territory of the state between 6am and 3pm. In a statement authorized by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the state government declared that the restrictions have become necessary to enable voters in the 33 local governments participate freely in election. The statement indicated that movement of persons and goods will be restricted between the hours of 6am and 3pm to enable officials of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) conduct the election without hindrance. It directed all registered voters in the state to freely participate in the election and remain law abiding. The statement, signed by Mrs. Adeosun, read: “In furtherance of the quest for a hitch free local government election holding on Saturday, May 22, 2021, His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has ordered the restriction of movements between the hours of 6am and 3pm on the aforementioned date. “During the period of the restriction, security operatives will stop unauthorised movement of persons and goods in all parts of the state. “Only persons on essential duties would be exempted from the restriction order. “The general public is hereby advised to observe the restriction order avoid any form of brushes with security operatives.

Like this: Like Loading...