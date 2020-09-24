LG Electronics bags performance award

For the third consecutive year, LG Electronics has been recognised by Air- Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the Performance Award with all 73 tested models passing the performance evaluation. The award is regarded to be an accolade that is difficult to accomplish as all products from each category randomly selected by AHRI must pass the performance test for three consecutive years.

LG received this award for the first time in 2017 after passing the test each year since 2015. According to a statement from the company, “from 2017 to 2019, a total of 73 models of LG’s air conditioning systems representing seven product categories were tested and passed the evaluation. They include Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioner (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), Unitary Small Air-Conditioner Equipment (VMAC), Unitary Small Heat Pump Equipment (VMHP), Water–Cooled Water–Chilling and Heat Pump Water–Heating Packages Using the Vapor Compression Cycle (WCCL), and Air- Cooled Water-Chilling Packages (ACCL).”

AHRI randomly selects a minimum of 20 percent of all products from each category for annual testing. The institute then sends test samples to Intertek, a leading standard certification authority and an independent third-party laboratory accredited by AHRI, to verify whether the products perform in accordance with the specifications.

“Among the award-winning products, Multi V is LG’s flagship large-capacity outdoor unit. Its Ultimate Inverter Compressor, originally developed by LG, enables advanced performance and energy efficiency, making the product stand out in the commercial air-conditioning market. It exhibits excellent heating performance under extreme conditions of minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), which explains its popularity especially in North America where temperature drops to a very low level in winter,” LG stated.

