Business

LG Electronics donates air conditioning units to hospital

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics recently visited Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital in Ogba area of Lagos State, where it donated the newly introduced Artcool Inverter air conditioners to the hospital.

The brand has received accolades from Nigerian consumers over the years, for having the interests at heart in the development of cutting-edge technological products, and embarking on this gesture in order to support health care delivery services in Nigeria. At the event, officials of LG Electronics interrelated with the health center management as well as members of the community. The donated items are expected to meet the needs of the health center in their mission to provide people in the community with better health care services. According to the General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Jung June Yoon, the ultimate plan of LG Electronics is to constantly contribute to the good life of its highly esteemed customers and the general public.

“This visit, which is part of LG Electronics Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, is aimed at reaching out to health institutions in the country. It is my firm belief that the items we are donating today will go a long way to empower this health facility as well as the people of this community in their quest to enjoy sound health,” he said. Speaking at the occasion, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, said: “We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products.” Speaking further, he said: “We believe that the air conditioning units we are donating today will improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide the enabling environment for the medical personnel and patients.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of the Lagos State General Hospital, Ifako Ijaiye, the Medical Director, Dr. S B Mustapha, commended LG Electronics for the kind gesture. “We are proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners. We appreciate LG Electronics’ generosity and good will to our community which is clearly demonstrated by this donation,” he said. By donating these innovative Air Conditioners, LG Electronics through this event has shown itself to be a brand that truly cares for the health of the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Telecoms: NCC opens research fellowship programme

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Researchers to earn N1m monthly In its bid to foster further developments in the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instituted a research fellowship programme through which it will engage members of the academia in telecoms-based researches. The programme, which is scheduled to commence next year, is to run for 12 months, during […]
Business

Spending on Visa crypto cards hits $1bn in H1

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Visa Inc announced on Wednesday its customers spent more than $1 billion on its crypto-linked cards in the first half of this year, Reuters reported yesterday. The news agency reported the company as saying that it was partnering with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier for customers to convert and spend digital currencies at […]
Business

Girls dominate UBA Foundation’s essay competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the United Bank for Africa, yesterday, held its 10th annual National Essay Competition (NEC) in a virtual ceremony that again saw girls dominating the contest. Specifically, out of the 12 winners that emerged, 10 were girls. For the fourth consecutive year, the females have been leading this competition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica