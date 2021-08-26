LG Electronics donates air conditioning units to hospital

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics recently visited Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital in Ogba area of Lagos State, where it donated the newly introduced Artcool Inverter air conditioners to the hospital.

The brand has received accolades from Nigerian consumers over the years, for having the interests at heart in the development of cutting-edge technological products, and embarking on this gesture in order to support health care delivery services in Nigeria. At the event, officials of LG Electronics interrelated with the health center management as well as members of the community. The donated items are expected to meet the needs of the health center in their mission to provide people in the community with better health care services. According to the General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Jung June Yoon, the ultimate plan of LG Electronics is to constantly contribute to the good life of its highly esteemed customers and the general public.

“This visit, which is part of LG Electronics Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, is aimed at reaching out to health institutions in the country. It is my firm belief that the items we are donating today will go a long way to empower this health facility as well as the people of this community in their quest to enjoy sound health,” he said. Speaking at the occasion, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, said: “We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products.” Speaking further, he said: “We believe that the air conditioning units we are donating today will improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide the enabling environment for the medical personnel and patients.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of the Lagos State General Hospital, Ifako Ijaiye, the Medical Director, Dr. S B Mustapha, commended LG Electronics for the kind gesture. “We are proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners. We appreciate LG Electronics’ generosity and good will to our community which is clearly demonstrated by this donation,” he said. By donating these innovative Air Conditioners, LG Electronics through this event has shown itself to be a brand that truly cares for the health of the community.

