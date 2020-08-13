LG excites sports lovers with larger screen OLED TVs

A global leader in consumer electronics, LG, has said it will continue to fill the vacuum created by the ‘new normal’ in the world of sports with its bigger screen TV innovations. LG Electronics, which recently released a new range of OLED TVs, said it specifically designed the products to meet the needs of sports lovers.

Speaking on the new TVs, General Manager, Home Entertainment Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Vanjamin Kim, said: “LG Electronics has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that a larger TV will always do the job of watching action played across giant fields better, by displaying zoomed-out footage in amazing details, as the sporting events slowly make their returns to the TV. “Bigger displays also deliver wider viewing angles so that family and friends can watch the big game together without huddling on the sofa. The OLED delivers the widest viewing angles in the game, the 88-inch LG Signature OLED 8K TV is the pinnacle of home spectating, while its smaller 48-inch sibling delivers the same wide viewing angle to smaller rooms.”

Kim added that with LG OLED’s self-emitting pixels in 4K and 8K, viewers have the prospect of seeing every feature, down to each blade of grass while decreasing motion blur and flickering as every pixel illuminates independently. “The TVs possess AI Sound Pro and up-mix game audio for realistic sport sounds, they are also Bluetooth Surround Ready for easy connection with LG’s powerful XBOOM speakers or a wide selection of soundbars. For sports, gray uniformity is everything. Staring at the same colour for hours means a TV must maintain a single block of colour at a realistic brightness and without distracting dark patches.

LG OLED TVs have continued to garner rave reviews for best-in-class uniformity. “With LG OLED TVs’ a9 Gen3 AI Processor, the TV does most of the hard work for you by cleverly detecting when you’re watching sports and then optimising picture quality accordingly via Auto Genre Selection. Basketball and its fast-paced action can make motion blur and flickering more pronounced on a regular TV. Mr. Kim explained that LG OLED is even taking some sports virtually, with an all-new take on competitive racing.

