LG launches OLED 8K TV in Nigeria

LG Electronics has again expressed its commitment to providing consumers with outstanding viewing experience, with the launch of its SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV (ZX Series) in Nigeria. According to LG, the new TVs are future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience.

“The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content, with the support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI,” the company said in a statement announcing the launch. According to the General Manager of the LG Home Entertainment Division, Mr Vanjamin Kim, “LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing and gaming experience with Eye Comfort Display that protect the eyes whilst watching favourite contents.

With LG 88OLEDZX, customers can know they are getting future-proofed television that will deliver mesmerizing picture quality regardless of the format.” He added that to heighten gamers’ sense of immersion, LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy.

“The TVs are also BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in favorite games. And with LG ThinQ capability built-in, hands-free voice control is possible for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option,” he said.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs line-up includes premium 88-inch which is the size currently in the market and 77-inch class to arrive later, exceeds the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland validating that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K exceed this definition.

