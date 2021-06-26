LG OLED partners ViacomCBS Networks Africa on premium content

LG Electronics and global multimedia entertainment powerhouse, ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA), have officially announced and their advertising and sponsorship deal. The details of the partnership between the two brands include LG OLED brand advertisements across VCNA channels from MTV Base, BET Africa, Comedy Central, and CBS Reality – as well as LG OLED brand sponsorship of key programming contents on MTV Base. Speaking on the partnership, Head, Corporate Marketing Manager, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, stated that: “The LG OLED partnership with VCNA is a testament to LG’s drive and passion as Nigeria’s leading Home Entertainment Consumer Electronics brand to connect with its broad customer base through platforms that have premium reach and are impactful.” He disclosed that the philosophy of LG’s mantra – ‘life’s good’ – revolves around people, sincerity, understanding our customers and offering optimum solutions; noting that the partnership will enhance the LG OLED TV brand to further tell its story.

“To create value-added solutions, which brings greater convenience and enjoyment to our consumers, LG OLED TV (Gallery design) draws its inspiration from art, entertainment and technological innovation around the world. Working with the VCNA brands reinforces our strong reputation as a people-centric company that can make customers smile.

“At LG, we are looking at the future, we are working hard on developing innovative products aimed at improving daily life and helping you on your journey to a better well-being and sustainability. We believe that the generations of today and tomorrow are capable of incredible things,” Elluru said. Also lending his voice to the partnership, Country Manager for Nigeria at VCNA, Mr. Bada Akintunde- Johnson, said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with LG although they have partnered with us in one capacity or another over the years.

‘‘This deal brings together the best content or shows in this market from our stable and the best TV sets available in the market from LG. Doesn’t get any better than this for consumers/audiences. With the ball already set in motion and with 2021, we fully expect both parties to derive maximum value from the partnership but at the end of the day, the real winners are the consumers. They are the reason we do what we do so well.”

Like this: Like Loading...