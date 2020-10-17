News

LG poll: Abia APC vows to resist attempt to favour PDP

Ahead of the December 18 local government election in Abia State, the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the electoral umpire against any attempt to favour the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state’s APC secretary, Mr. Perfect Okorie, handed down the warning at the Azikiwe Road state secretariat, Umuahia, saying it could not understand why the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) at the moment was yet to come up with the guidelines for the election.

Okorie reiterated the party’s rejection of the exorbitant fees charged by ABSIEC, N500, 000 for chairmanship and N100, 000 for councillor, as a deliberate plan to discourage aspirants from other parties.

Okorie said: “In fact, we have to sound it as a note of warning to Abia State Independent Electoral Commission that it might be thinking of rigging the election for PDP, because from all indications and their programmes, there is that underlying intention to rig this election for one political party. “We are going to resist that and we are calling on ABSIEC chairman, Professor Mkpa. Before his appointment there was the allegation that he a card carrying member of the PDP.

