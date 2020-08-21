News

LG poll: Akeredolu declares today work-free day

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared today as a work-free day for residents of the state to enable them prepare for council election coming up tomorrow. Akeredolu gave the directive yesterday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday. In a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu urged the electorate to freely exercise their voting rights just as he called on them to shun violence during the exercise.

It reads: “As we are all aware, the local government election scheduled for Saturday August 22, 2020 is yet another opportunity for the citizens of Ondo State to avail themselves of the chance of democratic participation. “This is particularly imperative in view of the importance of that tier of government as the closest to the grassroots. We cannot therefore, afford to take less advantage of this golden opportunity not only to deepen our democratic structures but to equally decide our leadership contents for optimum development drive.

“In this regard, Mr. Governor has directed that Friday, August 22, be declared a work-free for workers to enable them prepare adequately for the local government election. “Governor Akeredolu, while urging all citizens of the state to take maximum advantage of the election to freely exercise their rights, enjoins all to shun violence before, during and after the exercise.”

