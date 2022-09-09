LG Poll: APC members protest against council chair’s 4th term bid

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Irepodun South Local Council Development Area of Osun State on Thursday protested against the fourth-term chairmanship ambition of Kamalideen Oloyede Adekunle aka Jay Kay at the palace of the Elerin of Erin-Osun. Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “4th term is an abomination”, Erin-Osun youths say no to JK’s 4th-term ambition,” and Mr Governor must remove him from the race,” among others. The protesters alleged that Oloyede, whom they said has been ruling the LCDA since its creation about seven years ago, said they have many other members of the party who are also capable and qualified to lead the council They alleged that they learnt that the party leadership was planning to impose Oloyede on them for the fourth term, vowing to resist the move. Speaking to journalists, one of the stakeholders in Irepodun South LCDA, Erin-Osun, Mr Opeyem Yusuf, said the people are not happy with
Related Articles
MDXI supports microfinance banks, pension firms to optimise profit
MDXi, a MainOne Company, is organizing an interactive webinar for Micro Finance Bank, Pension Funds Administrators and Capital Market Operators. The company said the event will take place on Thursday with the theme, ‘Optimizing Business Operations with MDXi Cloud solutions.’ It stated that the webinar will feature presentations, case studies and panel discussions […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soldiers bar journalists from venue in C’River
In Adamawa State journalists were barred by Soldiers from entering the venue of the ceremony, which was held at Ribadu Square, Jalingo, the state capital The armed looking armed security men when approached by the journalists to know the reason for being prevented from entering the venue, said that the order to do so was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why Getting a Head Start in Your Venture Can Work in Your Favor, According to Dr. Ary Krau.
Several businesses are often years in the making before finally getting launched. This is partly due to entrepreneurs trying to find their path and offer a product or service they are truly passionate about. Once they find their direction, it can still take some time to get the company off the ground. Dr. Ary Krau […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)