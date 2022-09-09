LG Poll: APC members protest against council chair’s 4th term bid

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Irepodun South Local Council Development Area of Osun State on Thursday protested against the fourth-term chairmanship ambition of Kamalideen Oloyede Adekunle aka Jay Kay at the palace of the Elerin of Erin-Osun. Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “4th term is an abomination”, Erin-Osun youths say no to JK’s 4th-term ambition,” and Mr Governor must remove him from the race,” among others. The protesters alleged that Oloyede, whom they said has been ruling the LCDA since its creation about seven years ago, said they have many other members of the party who are also capable and qualified to lead the council They alleged that they learnt that the party leadership was planning to impose Oloyede on them for the fourth term, vowing to resist the move. Speaking to journalists, one of the stakeholders in Irepodun South LCDA, Erin-Osun, Mr Opeyem Yusuf, said the people are not happy with

