LG Poll: Lagos APC distributes LASIEC nomination forms to winners

Amid contentions that trailed its primary elections held on May 29, Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commenced distribution of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) nomination forms to its preferred candidates as winners in the election. Primary polls were held across the 20 Local Government Areas, (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs of the state to decide the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of the party in the forthcoming council elections in the state, slated for July 24. The ruling party had earlier insisted that it was still collating results of candidates that emerged winners from the primary elections after leaked results appeared and widely circulated on social media on Monday, only for images to surfaced on the internet of winners being presented with forms. However, the direct primary poll of the party was marred by reported cases of violence and malpractices in some of the local governments, thereby forcing the party to reportedly cancel some results, following series of petitions from aggrieved aspirants and supporters

Like this: Like Loading...