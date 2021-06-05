News

LG Poll: Lagos APC nominates deputy gov's brother, Ogunlewe's son, 55 others

Mr. Usman Hamzat, a sibling of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, was yesterday listed among 56 other chairmanship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming July 24, local government election in the state.

The deputy governor’s brother was unveiled as the party’s chairmanship candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government after defeating other aspirants including a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Dayo Fafunmi, in the May 29, primary.

The result of the elections was released yesterday and signed by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Tunde Balogun, and the State Caretaker Committee Secretary, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, with names of 57 chairmanship candidates and their running mates. It was learnt that the party released the names barely 24 hours after the expiration of the June 2, deadline for the submission of petitions by aggrieved aspirants.

