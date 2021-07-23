News Top Stories

LG Poll: Lagos restricts movement on Saturday

The Lagos State Government yesterday announced restriction on movement across the state between 8am and 3pm on Saturday. The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that restriction was to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct a successful council election.

The statement said: “The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of voters, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security. “All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”

