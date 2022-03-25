LG poll: Obaseki inaugurates 7-man electoral commission

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated a seven-member Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), headed by Justice James Oyomire (rtd), to conduct elections into Local Government Councils across the state. During the swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Benin City charged the commission to be neutral in the conduct of the council poll, ensuring that the electoral process is free, fair and transparent. Members of the committee include; Mrs. Gladys Idahor, Mr. Uduafi Gabriel, Mr. Felix Ebhota, Mr. Okekuoyen Ehiedu, Mr. Michael Emmanuel and Mr. Vincent Aimienota. Obaseki noted: “This newly constituted commission has the task of midwifing a new democratic dispensation at the local councils so that we can deepen the dividends of democracy and bring government closer to our people.

“We, as government, are very sensitive to the role of the electoral umpire because we are beneficiaries of a free and fair process and having benefited from a free process, are fully committed to ensuring that others have the same privilege and benefits that we enjoyed, which brought us into power.”

