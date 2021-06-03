LG poll: OGSIEC tasks youths on good representation

Youths in Ogun State have been charged to come together and utilise their voting numbers to form a common force in order to make their impact in the forthcoming local government election in the state. Chairman of Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, said this while fielding questions from correspondents in Abeokuta. He advised the students not to be used by any individual or political party to perpetrate violence.

He said: “Those who fall between the age bracket of 18 and 35 are no doubt the majority, they can come together to form a common force and make bold statements politically. If this is done, they would not need any Godfather, this is the time they need to make good use of their strength and number,” Osibodu said. He added that the commission was synergising with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, to ensure the protection of the electorate, as well as electoral materials, saying it would guide against electoral malpractices, to further build confidence of the people.

