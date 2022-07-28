LG Poll: PDP urges Ooni, religious leaders to prevail on Oyetola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State yesterday urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and religious leaders in the state to prevail on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, to shelve alleged plans to conduct local government election in the state.

A statement by the Chairman of the Osun PDP Media Management Committee, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said from all indications, Owoeye planned to arm twist his colleagues in the House of Assembly and reverse the extension of tenure by six months granted the current caretaker committees managing affairs of council areas in the state just about one month ago. According to him, the move to reverse the six months extension was to pave the way for hurried local government elections that Oyetola and Owoeye wanted to use as a bobby trap for the incoming PDP administration. Odeyemi also said the plan to hurriedly conduct the local government election was part of many problems that the outgoing administration wanted to create for Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

