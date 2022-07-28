News

LG Poll: PDP urges Ooni, religious leaders to prevail on Oyetola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State yesterday urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and religious leaders in the state to prevail on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, to shelve alleged plans to conduct local government election in the state.

A statement by the Chairman of the Osun PDP Media Management Committee, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said from all indications, Owoeye planned to arm twist his colleagues in the House of Assembly and reverse the extension of tenure by six months granted the current caretaker committees managing affairs of council areas in the state just about one month ago. According to him, the move to reverse the six months extension was to pave the way for hurried local government elections that Oyetola and Owoeye wanted to use as a bobby trap for the incoming PDP administration. Odeyemi also said the plan to hurriedly conduct the local government election was part of many problems that the outgoing administration wanted to create for Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari swears in 12 Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhmmadu Buhari, on Wednesday, inaugurated 12 new permanent secretaries for the Federal Civil Service. They were inaugurated at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council went into a closed door. The new permanent secretaries were appointed in June. They are Belgore Lamido – […]
News Top Stories

Umahi: I’m dumping PDP for APC to protest injustice

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Uchenna Inya and Emmanuel Masha

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday, said he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protest injustice meted on the people of the South-East by the party.   The governor, who is likely to officially declare for APC tomorrow or Friday, said contrary to speculations, he did not jump […]
News

COVID-19: Belgium announces return to national lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

    Belgium has announced a return to a national lockdown as the latest coronavirus figures show it has the highest infection rate in Europe. Non-essential shops and businesses offering personal services like hair salons have been ordered to close from Monday until the middle of December, reports the BBC. Any gatherings in public spaces […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica