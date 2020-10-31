News

LG poll: Police deploy 7,194 officers in A’Ibom

Posted on

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has deployed 7,194 policemen for today’s local government election holding in the state. This is in addition to other sister security agencies which will be posted to all polling units and wards across the 31 council areas of the state for the exercise.

The CP in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Odiko MacDon, yesterday warned residents of the state against violating the movement restriction of the state government. The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, while assuring Akwa Ibomites of adequate security before, during and after the election, warned residents against violating the restriction of movement order which will commence from 7am to 2pm of October 31.”

