LG Polls: Adeleke suspends OSIEC chairman, members

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, OSOGBO Comment(0)

The new Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) Chairman, Segun Oladitan.

Six other members of the body: Yusuf Oyeniran, Alhaja Suibat Adubi, Yinka Ajiboye, Mrs. Abosede Omibeku, Dosu Gidigbi and Wahab Adewoyin were also suspended.

The suspension, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tesleem Igbalaye, followed the petitions bordering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the officials.

Meanwhile, OSIEC’s Executive Secretary Adedapo Adejumo has said the Commission has decided not to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, nullifying the October 15 local government election won by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

