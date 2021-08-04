News

LG polls aftermath: Lagos APC still strong, united

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Despite opposition to the outcome of last weekend’s ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the party remains united in the state. Spokesman of the party in the state, Seyi Oladejo, said some members had decided to play the role of the opposition with the ruling party. Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today programme, Oladejo said the party leadership in the state had agreed to a consensus before the ward congress; adding that all factions and groups were given fair opportunities to participate in the congress, but they decided to boycott the exercise.

“The party is not divided in Lagos. It is a few people that are grandstanding and playing the role of opposition within the ruling party. And that can only lead to internally displaced politicians, because that is how they are going to end up. You just need to conform to certain rules and regulations and the constitution of the party.

“As we countdown to elections, we will find a way to mend fences and to bring everybody together to achieve coalition and form a common front to win elections. And that is why we are successful as a party in the state. “The process leading to the ward congress was well advertised, the guidelines and what members who are interested in contesting the ward positions are expected to do. The guidelines were well-publicised in the papers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation begins two days COVID-19 outreach

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to sustain the Federal Government’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, a nongovernmental/ business organisation yesterday embarked on a COVID-19 outreach programme in some major areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The foundation was expected to distribute thousands of items such as hand […]
News

How Durbar Sallah festivities lightened up Bauchi vicinities

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Thousands of people were converged at different streets and roads at different locations in the metropolis of Bauchi State to have and catch a glimpse of Sallah Dubar festivity, which is normally celebrated a day after the Eid-el Sallah. The Durbar festivity popularly known as “Hawan Daushe” was an old traditional occasion of activities in […]
News

How ex-COAS, Amosu, others diverted N3bn NIMASA fund – Witness

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (rtd) and two others continued Tuesday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos with a prosecution witness narrating how the defendants allegedly diverted the sum of N3 billion credited to the Nigeria Air […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica