LG polls aftermath: Lagos APC still strong, united

Despite opposition to the outcome of last weekend’s ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the party remains united in the state. Spokesman of the party in the state, Seyi Oladejo, said some members had decided to play the role of the opposition with the ruling party. Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today programme, Oladejo said the party leadership in the state had agreed to a consensus before the ward congress; adding that all factions and groups were given fair opportunities to participate in the congress, but they decided to boycott the exercise.

“The party is not divided in Lagos. It is a few people that are grandstanding and playing the role of opposition within the ruling party. And that can only lead to internally displaced politicians, because that is how they are going to end up. You just need to conform to certain rules and regulations and the constitution of the party.

“As we countdown to elections, we will find a way to mend fences and to bring everybody together to achieve coalition and form a common front to win elections. And that is why we are successful as a party in the state. “The process leading to the ward congress was well advertised, the guidelines and what members who are interested in contesting the ward positions are expected to do. The guidelines were well-publicised in the papers.”

