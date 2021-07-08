LG polls: Court threatens to deny LASIEC access to INEC voters’ register

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has threatened to make an order denying the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) access to the register of voters in custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the July 24 chairmanship and council polls.

The judge made the threat while ruling in a suit filed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant, Raheem Rasaki Alani, seeking to restrain INEC from making the register of voters in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) available to LASIEC. Justice Aneke gave LASIEC seven days to show cause why it should not grant Alani’s request in a ruling on an ex-parte motion argued through his lawyer, Tope Alabi, seeking four reliefs. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to July 14. The suit marked FHC/L/ CS/677/2021, has Alani, a resident and registered voter in Agege Local Government Area, as the plaintiff, while INEC and LASIEC are the 1st and 2nd defendants.

In his affidavit of urgency, Alani argued that LASIEC ought to conduct the election in accordance with the “constitutionally- recognised” LGAs in Lagos, and not based on the 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the state, that it intends to use. “I know that the 57 LCDAs wherein the 2nd defendant intends to conduct elections are a product of the unconstitutional Balkanisation of the 20 constitutionally- recognised LGAs in Lagos State,” he said.

