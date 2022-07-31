News

LG polls: Ebonyi records low turnout

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKAIKI Comment(0)

The Chairmanship and councillor elections across the 13 Local Government and 171 wards in Ebonyi State, yesterday recorded low turnout of voters.

 

In the polling units visited by our correspondent, only a few voters were seen casting their votes. Some of the places visited included,; Abakaiki Township Stadium polling unit, Kpirikpiri, Obegu-Aba polling unit, Echi-aba among others.

 

The state electoral body, EBSIEC, used manual accreditation for the exercise. Governor Dave Umahi who voted in his Onuofo Ukuru polling unit Umunaga, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state said he was expecting comprehensive victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as according to him, he worked very hard for the victory.

 

He described the election as hitch free. The main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is participating in the election

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Woman: SARS killed my brother

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A middle-aged woman, Mrs. Beauty Shokare, yesterday lamented the unlawful killing of her elder brother, Mr. Efe Radio by men of the Delta State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying his brother was killed by the operatives of SARS and not police. This was as she is calling the security men to release the corpse of […]
News

NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has approved the immediate promotion of 3,506 officers and men to their next ranks, thus breaking the jinx of long years of stagnation in the agency. This followed a report by the harmonisation committee set up by the […]
News

Cross River ministry of health receives 100 ICU beds from presidency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Creating a sustainable Health system in Cross River State has remained Top priority for Sen. Ben Ayade’s Government. This is clearly reflected in this administration’s investment in the Cross River State Pharmaceutical Company, Reference Hospitals, recent upgrades of General Hospital and primary Health centers across the state. Despite the set back occasioned by the hijacked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica