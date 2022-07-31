LG polls: Ebonyi records low turnout

The Chairmanship and councillor elections across the 13 Local Government and 171 wards in Ebonyi State, yesterday recorded low turnout of voters.

In the polling units visited by our correspondent, only a few voters were seen casting their votes. Some of the places visited included,; Abakaiki Township Stadium polling unit, Kpirikpiri, Obegu-Aba polling unit, Echi-aba among others.

The state electoral body, EBSIEC, used manual accreditation for the exercise. Governor Dave Umahi who voted in his Onuofo Ukuru polling unit Umunaga, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state said he was expecting comprehensive victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as according to him, he worked very hard for the victory.

He described the election as hitch free. The main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is participating in the election

