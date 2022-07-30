News

LG polls: Ebonyi records low turnout

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaiki Comment(0)

The Chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 13 local government and 171 wards in Ebonyi State, Saturday recorded low turnout of voters.

In the polling units visited by New Telegraph, only few voters were seen casting their votes.

Some of the places visited included: Abakaiki Township Stadium polling unit, Kpirikpiri, Obegu-Aba polling unit and Echi-aba among others.

The state electoral body, EBSIEC used manual accreditation for the exercise.

Governor Dave Umahi, who voted in his Onuofo Ukuru polling unit in Umunaga, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, said he was expecting comprehensive victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as according to him, he worked very hard for the victory.

He described the election as hitch free.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is participating in the election

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

TI corruption rating: We’ve been vindicated PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI), further confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party […]
News

Police arrest three for allegedly attacking Fulani community

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for alleged arson on the residence of Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Oloru and Kara market. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Hoodlums had on Monday set ablaze the house and Kara […]
News Top Stories

2023: PDP may hold NEC meeting over S’East’s demand

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be in a serious quagmire over the zoning of its presidential ticket in 2023 as agitation for an Igbo presidency took another dimension. The party may convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this week to consider the zoning of its ticket even as PDP stands the risk of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica