LG polls: Fintiri tasks party members on victory for PDP

Ahead of the local government council polls held today in Adamawa State, the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has tasked members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that the party’s candidates emerge victorious. Fintiri stated this during a meeting, which was at his instance with some critical stakeholders of PDP, most of whom were aspirants in the party primary elections held earlier in the year. The event held in the conference hall, Government House, Yola, Governor Fintiri asked the stakeholders to come together for the interest of PDP and forge a common front as his administration regards them with high esteem.

He told them that there is no victor or vanquish in every election as God gives power to the person He wishes, urging them to see reason in coming together as a family for the overall interest of the PDP. While acknowledging their committed support and prayers for the present administration, Governor Fintiri noted that their contributions have indeed ensured the giant strides so far recorded in the state. He further counselled the stakeholders to have faith with the PDP and close gaps, assuring them that the government will never jettison them as they form part and parcel of his administration. The Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Abdurrahman Bobboi, advocated for unity of purpose among PDP stakeholders for the party to continue to wax stronger.

