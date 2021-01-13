LG polls: Gunmen kill PDP candidate in Delta

Armed men have killed a councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 6, 2021 local government elections in Delta State, Hon. Ofa Eliot.

The victim, a young and vibrant politician, was the immediate past supervisory councillor for Environment in Ethiope West Local Government Area and manager of the popular Oghara Hotels.

He was a younger brother of a PDP chieftain, Dr. Henry Ofa, and also a kinsman of former Governor James Ibori.

The victim, who clinched the PDP councillorship ticket for Ward 8 in Ethiope West Local Government Area, was murdered on his way home from Asaba.

Eliot was returning from the compulsory screening exercise of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) for candidates representing different political parties in the forthcoming elections.

The victim was travelling with two other councillorship candidates who came to Asaba for the same screening exercise but he was the only killed.

Although speculation was rife that the close range shooting was done by suspected herdsmen, it was learnt that his rising profile was intimidating his political enemies.

Eliot reportedly died on the spot while the two other councillorship candidates were kidnapped. One of the victims, identified simply as Hon. Allen, jostling to represent Ward 11, later escaped from the den of the kidnappers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she had not received such a signal. The people of Oghara kingdom had already declared “a black day” in his honour.

