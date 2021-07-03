News

LG polls: Lagos APC inaugurates peace committee for post-primary disputes

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its peace and reconciliation committee to resolve all outstanding fallouts of its primaries for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

At the inauguration of the committee which took place yesterday at the state party secretariat, the state caretaker committee chairman , Tunde Balogun, said the main function of the committee is to identify the causes of disputes and make recommendations on how to resolve them.

He advised the committee to examine the various emerging issues with a view of making workable recommendations to engender lasting peace and cohesion as they go into the forthcoming elections.

The committee is to identify the causes acrimony in the aftermath of the local government primary elections, meet with aggrieved aspirants, members and leaders in their areas of jurisdiction in order to appeal, appease and advise them.

They are also to consider areas of conflict from all interested parties in order to find workable solutions and make informed recommendations to the party.

The committee was split into four groups for ease of operations and to meet the deadline of July 12 for the submission of its reports.

The sub committees are Lagos West Senatorial District 1 and would be headed by a former deputy governor of the state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye as chairman ,while the state deputy chairman, Sunny Ajose is to serve as the deputy chairman. Other members are Mr. Lekan Ogunbanwo, Mr. Sunny Adeeko, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Wale Raji, Mr. Tunde Isiaq and Mr. Bayo Erikitola.
The committee is to sit at Ikeja local government.

For Lagos West Senatorial District 2, Senator Anthony Adefuye will be the chairman and Asipa Kaoli Olusanya will be his deputy. Other members are Mr. Kolade Alabi, Jimi Benson, Mr. Orekoya, Wole Diya and Wale Mogaji and they would sit at Ojo local government.

Lagos East Senatorial District has Prince Tajudeen Olusi as chairman and Hakeem Bamgbala as the deputy. Its members are Wahab Alawiye-King, Abayomi Daramola, Omolara Vaughan, Mr. Jude Adams, Ademola Shabi and Wale Oshun and they are to sit at Kosofe Local Government.
The Lagos Central Senatorial District has Prince Rabiu Oluwa as chairman and members are Kamal Bayewu, Hon. Moshood Salvador, Cornelius Ojelabi, Suru Avoseh, Mr. Dotun Adegbola and Sunday Kappo . The committee will sit at the city hall.
All Lagos State APC Caretaker Committee members are automatic members of the committee in their respective Senatorial Districts.

