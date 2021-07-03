LG polls: Lagos APC inaugurates peace committee for postprimary disputes

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its peace and reconciliation committee to resolve all outstanding fallouts of its primaries for the forthcoming local government election in the state. At the inauguration of the committee, which took place yesterday at the state party secretariat, the state caretaker committee chairman, Tunde Balogun, said that the main function of the committee is to identify the causes of disputes and make recommendations on how to resolve them.

He advised the committee to examine the various emerging issues with a view of making workable recommendations to engender lasting peace and cohesion as they go into the forthcoming elections. The committee is to identify the causes of acrimony in the aftermath of the local government primary elections, meet with aggrieved aspirants, members and leaders in their areas of jurisdiction in order to appeal, appease and advise them. They are also to consider areas of conflict from all interested parties in order to find workable solutions and make informed recommendations to the party. The committee was split into four groups for ease of operations and to meet the deadline of July 12 for the submission of its reports.

