LG polls: Lagos PDP warns against fraud

The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State has advised officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and voters against electoral malpractice in the July 24 council polls. The party gave the advice at a media chat organised by the Independent Campaign Organisation (ICO) of the party.

The party’s chairmanship candidate in the council, Mr. Adedayo Adesoye, who said anyone caught for electoral malpractice would bear the brunt of the law, however, revealed that the chairman of LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, has assured stakeholders that all votes will count.

“Justice Phillips warned all party chieftains, community leaders and families to be responsible for their children and wards. We were also assured that the results will be announced from the polling units,” he said. He urged party agents and the electorate not to allow any LASIEC collation officer leave the polling unit without first displaying the results publicly. Speaking on the power of incumbency, Adesoye said if President Muhammadu Buhari contested against a candidate from the ruling party and won, history could be repeated in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

“The power of incumbency lies in the hands of the electorate,” he said. The vice-chairmanship candidate, Mr Chijioke Ukwu, on his part, assured voters of their safety during the election. “We’ve been engaging all security outfits, ensuring that they are present on the day of election. We don’t want anybody to come and influence the election for us; we want a level playing field,” he said. Ukwu urged voters to ensure that they report any issues, including molestation to the party’s agents to the security agencies.

