LG polls: Many injured as APC, ADC supporters clash in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A violent clash erupted Friday among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo town, headquaters of Ondo West Local Government with many casuaties recorded.

The clash was not unconnected with the local government elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 22.

A total of 10 political parties are participating in the election.

About 15 vehicles were destroyed in the clash.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the clash and said many of the injured persons have been hospitalized.

Ikoro said investigation was still on to unravel the cause of the clash.

State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, said it was members of the ADC that attacked APC who were campaigning in the area.

Engr. Adetimehin, who described the ADC as an alarmist party, said the party was yet to get over harvest of its chieftains into the APC.

He said he advised APC members not to retaliate any attacks but to report at the nearest police station.

Officials of the Ondo ADC were yet to react at press time.

Like this: Like Loading...