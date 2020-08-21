Politics

LG polls: Many injured as APC, ADC supporters clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A violent clash erupted Friday among  supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo town, headquaters of Ondo West Local Government with many casuaties recorded.
The clash was not unconnected with the local government elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 22.
A total of 10 political parties are participating in the election.
About 15 vehicles were destroyed in the clash.
Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the clash and said many of the injured persons have been hospitalized.
Ikoro said investigation was still on to unravel the cause of the clash.
State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, said it was members of the ADC that attacked APC who were campaigning in the area.
Engr. Adetimehin, who described the ADC as an alarmist party, said the party was yet to get over harvest of its chieftains into the APC.
He said he advised APC members not to retaliate any attacks but to report at the nearest police station.
Officials of the Ondo ADC were yet to react at press time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo 2020: Over 40 deregistered parties declare support for Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the forthcoming governorship polls in Ondo State gather momentum, 42 deregistered political parties in Ondo State, under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP), Tuesday collapsed their structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, led by Prince Biyi Poroye also declared their supports for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. EPP, with […]
Politics

Edo 2020: APC not PDP has incumbency power – Sylva

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) not the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the incumvency power in Edo State for the September 19 governorship election. The Minister, who stated this Tuesday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the meeting of the […]
Politics

An ideological match

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

It is optimism in the camp of Democrats ahead of the November presidential election in the United States, following Joe Biden’s choice of Senator Kamal Harris as his running mate. FELIX NWANERI reports The choice of Kamala Harris, by Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, as his running mate, caps month’s long process that saw nearly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: