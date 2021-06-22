LG polls: Mixed grill over Lagos APC primaries

The outcome of the May 29 local government primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State may have ruffled and widened cracks within the party. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE chronicles the development and the task before the leadership of the ruling party to unite all contending interests ahead of the July 24 council election

Given the size, popularity and acceptability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, it is not unexpected that many of its qualified members would want to be its flag bearers during elections.

Although metamorphosing, the APC, which is the platform of the progressives, has been in the driving seat of governance cum politics in Lagos State since 1999.

The ruling party has consistently confined the opposition parties, led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to secondbest in both national and local elections. At the last APC registration and revalidation exercise, which ended last April, the party registered about 2.5 million members in the state.

Upon the countdown to the expiration of the outgoing council chairmen and councilors in the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas in the state, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), announced July 24 as the date for the grassroots elections in the state. With the whistle blown, the APC spelled out its election schedule.

Its record from the sale of forms, according to the party’s state secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi, shows that 332 chairmanship and 1,053 councillorship aspirants got the APC form across the local governments. Aspirants vying for local government chairmanship bought the forms for N2,050,000 while those below 40 and women paid N1,050,000 to purchase the forms.

Tinubu’s declaration

As the face of the APC in both the state and federal level, former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was adjudged to be at the centre of who gets what and where for the local election.

His influence, both on the leaders and foot soldiers of the party is unquantifiable, and this placed him as the kingmaker in the political affairs of the Centre of Excellence. Of course, his name became a quick ticket for some politicians who drop it to advance their interests.

But denying having interest or endorsing any aspirant for the election, Tinubu said he has no preference, warning those dropping his name to desist from doing so. Tinubu, who spoke on the sideline of a South-West APC meeting at the State House, Marina, Lagos, urged those interested in contesting the local council elections to follow the party’s guidelines and pursue their aspirations.

“I state categorically that there is no such list nor are there any plans to influence the primaries in any manner. These stories are false and mean-spirited attempts to hurt the party,” he said.

The intense jostle

Expectedly, the declaration by the APC National Leader brought a fresh twist to the race for the party’s ticket and many aspirants, who had actually given up on emerging as the party’s flag bearer, had their hope resuscitated.

After Tinubu’s declaration, an aspirant in Oshodi bemoaned the manner at which the party leaders in the local government had continuously dropped the APC leader’s name to de- ter other aspirants from contesting.

Thus, the surge in 332 chairmanship and 1,053 councillorship aspirants, who picked the party’s forms across the local governments cannot be divorced from the disclaimer made by Tinubu.

A violence fraught election

Ordinarily, the party was expected to adopt a consensus option to produce its flagbearers for the grassroots election, but it rather chose to use open ballot options where delegates would queue behind their chosen candidates, and candidates with the highest number of votes would become winners.

Simple as the process appears, the primary election in the held in the State on May 29 turned chaotic with violence recorded in many of the polling units.

The exercise was disrupted across the 20 local governments and the 37 local council development areas.

For instance, in Surulere, two people who were said to be voters were killed near the voting centres, while many people were injured. The lifeless bodies of the two members of the party were sighted on Haastrup Street off Ayilara Ojuelegba in Surulere.

Also, violence was recorded in Shomolu, Alimosho, Agege, Ejigbo, Ojodu, among others, as party leaders struggled to favour their preferred candidates amidst allegations of imposition. In Egbeda, a chieftain of the party who is also a member of the state working committee narrowly escaped death at his ward 1 polling unit after he was thrice hit with chairs by hoodlums.

Also, returning officers were attacked in Shomolu LG and Itire- Ikate LCDA by suspected thugs who stormed the venues of the primaries with guns and cutlasses. The situation was the same in Ejigbo and Isolo councils, where some ward elections were reportedly cancelled due to violence.

But despite the gale of violence recorded in many places, the exercise was peaceful in some local governments and local council areas, though not without some challenges like delay in the arrival of electoral officers and election materials.

The disputed election result

After days of waiting, the party released the result of the primary election.

It was made public and signed by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Tunde Balogun and the State Caretaker Committee Secretary, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi with names of 57 chairmanship candidates and their running mates. Mr. Usman Hamzat, a sibling of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, was listed among 56 other chairmanship candidates of the APC for the council elections.

The deputy governor’s brother was unveiled as the party’s chairmanship candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye local government after defeating other aspirants including a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Dayo Fafunmi in the May 29 primary.

It was learnt that the party released the names barely 24 hours after the expiration of the June 2 deadline for the submission of petitions by aggrieved aspirants. It was also not known whether the party’s Primary Election Appeal committee headed by Lawal Pedro (SAN) sat over any petition bordering on the violent conduct and alleged manipulations that trailed the poll.

Other notable politicians who had positive outcomes with their interests include; former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, whose son, Moyosore, emerged as the party’s candidate in Kosofe local government.

The former minister and his son joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Also, Segun Odunmbaku, the son of a veteran politician and a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Henry Odunmbaku, was listed as the party’s candidate for Ojodu local government. A serving House of Representatives member, Hon. James Faleke, was, however, opposed to the younger Odunmbakun’s candidacy.

Similarly, Oloyede Almoruf, an ally of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State chapter, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), also got the ticket for Oshodi Local Government, while a former PDP lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, emerged as the party’s flag bearer in Amuwo Odofin.

However, contrary to directive that chairmen serving for the first term

should be given the opportunity of going for another term, at least, two of them failed to make the list. The casualties are Valentine Buraimoh of Amuwo Odofin and his counterpart in Apapa, Owolabi Adele.

Protests galore

With the outcome of the election, a majority of the aspirants, especially those for the chairmanship positions, wrote petitions and marched their supporters to the party’s secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja, calling on the leadership of the party to re-schedule primaries for their respective areas.

“There was no election in Agege. We want the election to be rescheduled with thorough supervisions from the leaders,’’ Prince Abiodun Ogunji, the incumbent vice-chairman, Agege Local Government, who is also an aspirant lamented Last week, protesters from the Somolu Local Government Area besieged the secretariat of the APC to express their grievances against the choice of candidate to represent their council.

The protesters sang protest songs, displayed placards and wore caps and shirts of their preferred candidate, Bowale Sosimi. A former secretary of the party, Salaudeen Shehu, said: “The people of Somolu have decided that the only person they want as the council chairman is Bowale Sosunu. Even the primaries election did not hold in Somolu.

So, we want the primary election to be rescheduled or they should declare the person that has the majority of members as the winner; that is Bowale Sosimi.”

Across the state, many of the chairmanship and councillorship aspirants, especially in areas where violence occurred had expressed worries over the excesses of some of the party leaders across councils and some also mobilized their supporters to move against the perceived illegality, just as others took the development in its strides.

125 petitions treated by Appeals Committee

Last Saturday, the Local Government Election Appeal Committee of the party, submitted its report to the state chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun. The committee, headed by Lawal Pedro (SAN), within three weeks heard 125 petitions from aggrieved chairmanship and councillorship aspirants in the primary elections held across the state.

Other members of the committee are Ayo Alli-Balogun (secretary), Alhaji Akeem Apatira, Barr. Yemi Adesina and Chief Tajudeen Amusa.

According to Pedro, the petitions focused mainly on instances of outright failure to hold primaries for various reasons, spate of violence and inconclusive procedures. The committee recommended a consensus process, as provided for by the party’s constitution with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders.

It admonished the party to be guided by the LASIEC timelines for the submission of names of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections. In his remark, Balogun appreciated the painstaking efforts and the thoroughness of the committee in the discharge of its assignments.

Last minute reshuffle

The long knife of politics also caught up with some already declared candidates of the party from the local government and councillorship primaries conducted by the party.

It was learnt that some of the winners were not listed in the final list published by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). For example, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who was declared winner of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area chairmanship seat, had his name missing, but the current chairman of the local government, Valentine Buraimoh, was listed for the council.

Similar development also occurred in other local governments, especially in councillorship positions. Meanwhile, the changes has been attributed to the approval of the appeal committee, but some members, however, insisted that party leaders effected the changes for reasons best known to them.

No cause for alarm, says APC

Dousing tension arising from the primaries, the spokesman of the party, Seye Oladejo, said the APC acknowledged with regrets the reported cases of skirmishes in a few wards with the attendant fallouts.

According to him, “we empathise with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

While we await the formal reports of the electoral officials, we wish to admonish the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations to bring the culprits to book and maintain law and order. “We wish to reiterate that hoodlums, cultists and other outlaws are not members of our party and will not be tolerated.

The untoward intervention of external forces within the progressive fold should be resisted by all and sundry.” Refuting allegation that party leaders foisted their choice candidates on party members in their areas, he said: “There is nothing strange because the so-called leaders were firstly members of APC before they became leaders and they also have the right to support their preferred candidates. “Our national leader was forced to make a statement that he did not have any preferred candidate.

He also said, where consensus is impossible, they can go for the primary.” With the galore of complaints that trailed the APC local council primaries, the leadership of the party, especially the duo of Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should institute means of engaging aggrieved members of the party with the message that the election was a means to an end, not an end in itself

Like this: Like Loading...