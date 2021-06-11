News

LG polls: Ogun PDP accuses OGSIEC of meddlesomeness

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State yesterday protested against Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), accusing it of meddling in the affairs of the party. The protesters, who were led by the Chairman of the party, Sikirulahi Ogundele, alleged that the commission was hell bent on shutting PDP out of the local government election scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 24. There were reports that the state Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) had recognised a faction of the party loyal to the late Buruji Kashamu as the authentic state executive.

To this end, the commission had reportedly handed over all forms belonging to the PDP to one Leke Shittu, as the state secretary of the Kashamu faction of the PDP. But, addressing journal-ists in Abeokuta, Ogundele alleged that there was a “renewed calculated attempt by OGSIECtokeeponmeddling in the affairs of our party by deliberately obstructing the cause of justice as far as PDP’s participation in the forthcoming council election is concerned.”

