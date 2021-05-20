News

LG polls: Oyo APC berates Makinde, PDP over disenfranchisement of members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Ahead of Saturday’s local government election which the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not participate in, the Oyo State chapter of the party yesterday alleged that Governor Seyi Makinde and the leadership of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) were out to waste the state’s scarce resources and also make a mockery of democracy and the rule of law by going ahead without their candidates participating.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in the state, Chief Akin Oke, stated this at a press briefing held at the party’s new state secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan. He said it became compulsory for him to once again address the press on the deliberate and unconstitutional acts of OYSIEC, which had excluded the APC from the local government election.

The caretaker chairman recalled that the court action of the members of ALGON in Oyo State challenging the unconstitutional dissolution of the duly elected executives of the 33 local governments and 35 local council development areas in the state was finally laid to rest by the Supreme Court judgement of May 7, 2021. He said: “One of the reliefs granted at the high court, among others, was a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants in that case among which is OYSIEC or anybody whatsoever from conducting elections into the 33 local governments and 35 local council development areas and their councillors during the three years constitutionally- guaranteed tenure of the chairmen.”

Our Reporters

