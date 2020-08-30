LG Polls: PDP sweeps 13 Chairmanship, 171 Councillorship seats in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has won all the 13 Chairmanship and 171 Councillorship seats in the local government elections conducted by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) on Saturday.

Chairman of EBSIEC, Chief Jossy Eze, who announced the results at the Commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki on Sunday, disclosed that 13 political parties participated in the exercise.

The main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, did not participate in the exercise.

Eze said PDP candidates won all the seats. He, however, did not disclosed the figures polled by the candidates in the elections.

Out of the 13 newly elected Chairmen, nine of them are returning for their second terms in office.

The Chairman of PDP in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, in his remarks, said the outcome of the elections was a prove that “Ebonyi remains the strongest hold of PDP.”

