News

LG polls: Police deploy 8,292 officers, warn orderlies, riggers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Ahead of Saturday, March 6, local government council election in the 25 LGAs of Delta State, the state Police Command has deployed 8,292 men and officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the council elections. This was as the Command warned that any security aide, who escorts his or her principal to polling units, would be arrested and made to face the law. lso, the command warned mischief-makers to steer clear of the venue of the election as detectives would not tolerate election malpractices.

Inanotherdevelopment, the police in Ogwashi Uku axis of the state have arrested a suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ for reckless driving and causing the death of a motorcyclist. Aggrieved by the development, irate youths in the area were said to have immediately set the ill-fated car ablaze, while sympathisers rushed the motorcyclist to the General Hospital, where he was certified dead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kukah: Stop muzzling Nigerians, Ortom tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

*listen to people’s views, address worrisome security situation *Stop listening to sycophants fooling you that all is well Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday appealed to the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to stop muzzling patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the […]
News

Abia 2023: We’ll wrest power from PDP –APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Restoration Movement and Women for Change Initiative have expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC caucus in Abia State under the chairmanship of former Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu. Describing Kalu as the father of Abia politics, the groups promised to sustain […]
News

Police step into HealthPlus, Alta Semper feud                              

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police has invited Mrs. Olubukunola George, founder of pharmaceutical retail firm, HealthPlus, the subject of an ongoing dispute with her foreign investment partner, Alta Semper Capital LLC UK. George, according to the letter of invitation sighted by this medium, is scheduled to appear at noon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica