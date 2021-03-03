LG polls: Police deploy 8,292 officers, warn orderlies, riggers

Ahead of Saturday, March 6, local government council election in the 25 LGAs of Delta State, the state Police Command has deployed 8,292 men and officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the council elections. This was as the Command warned that any security aide, who escorts his or her principal to polling units, would be arrested and made to face the law. lso, the command warned mischief-makers to steer clear of the venue of the election as detectives would not tolerate election malpractices.

Inanotherdevelopment, the police in Ogwashi Uku axis of the state have arrested a suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ for reckless driving and causing the death of a motorcyclist. Aggrieved by the development, irate youths in the area were said to have immediately set the ill-fated car ablaze, while sympathisers rushed the motorcyclist to the General Hospital, where he was certified dead.

