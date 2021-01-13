LG polls: Tension as Kano votes Jan 16

There has been tension in Kano as the state prepares for local government elections this week with the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (KANSAIC), Prof. Ibrahim Garba Sheka, declaring that; “our elections are always war like, with chaos and uncertainty trailing it.”

He said it was on record that hundreds of Kano citizens lost their lives following the violence that greeted the 2007 local government election during the administration of former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, which eventually saw the ruling APP then winning all the 44 local government areas of the state.

Sheka made the statement yesterday at the opening of a one-day training programme for civil society election observers for the 2021 local government election in the state.

According to him, “Election in Kano State requires adequate security, because it always looks like the entire world is coming to an end.”

He said he witnessed elections in Kogi, Gombe and Borno states, which were conducted peacefully and people moved around as if there was no poll taking place.

Sheka added that; “But in Kano, elections are always rowdy. It is always like the entire world is coming to an end during election.”

The chairman, however, stated that part of the preparation for Saturday’s election was praying to God to make the exercise peaceful and violence-free.

He, however, said that election materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, were ready, adding hat the non-sensitive ones were already being distributed to the various local government areas.

He added that the election body had delayed the distribution of sensitive materials till Friday, adding that adequate security had been provided to accompany the materials to various destinations.

He further stated that all security agencies had promised to give maximum cooperation during the exercise, disclosing that the AIG Zone One had pledged to deploy additional police officers to provide security during the exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...