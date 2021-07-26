LG polls: YIAGA Africa urges Lagos Assembly to amend electoral law

A group, YIAGA Africa, has called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to review the state’s electoral law to guarantee credible elections.

The body in its preliminary report on the conduct of Saturday’s council election in the state said the amendment would provide clarity with respect to timelines for electoral activities like the nomination of candidates, submission and withdrawal of candidates by political parties.

It said: “The electoral law of Lagos State should also be amended to enable the deployment of technology for the accreditation of voters, voting and transmission of results to enable credibility and transparency in the process. “This will also inspire citizens’ confidence in the process.

The electoral law should be reviewed to introduce a system of review of results declared by the returning officers which were not declared voluntarily or which were not declared in accordance with the electoral law and guidelines.”

Speaking at a press conference to present the preliminary report in Lagos, board member of YIAGA Africa, Eze Nwagwu, told the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to review its guidelines for elections to ensure clarity and uniformity of practice in election administration.

Nwagwu said: “LASIEC should also review its guidelines for elections to ensure that the guidelines do not introduce undue limitations to participation, especially the participation of young people as candidates.

“This includes reviewing its guidelines to remove the eligibility age for contesting for elections at the local level.”

