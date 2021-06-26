LG Primaries: APC members, aspirants protest non-conduct of election

APC members across the 20 wards of Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State including LG Aspirants on Thursday stormed the APC Secretariat in Quapan Local Government to protest the non-conduct of the Local Government Primaries. They also alleged rumours of imposition of one of the aspirants as the candidate of the party ahead of the October election in the state. The protesters from the 20 wards besieged the secretariat of the APC in Quapan to express their grievances against non-conduct of the primaries election.

The protesters sang protest songs, displayed placards with inscriptions like: “There was no election in Quapan; conduct APC primaries election Quapan; we won’t accept imposition of candidate in Quapan; there was no election.” One of the Aspirant and strong members of the APC in Quapan Hon. Mrs. Magdalene Naanyil Dakogol, who spoke on behalf of the other Aspirants while addressing Newsmen at the APC Secretariat said all the APC members in 20 wards of the Local government have been waiting for the officials saddled with the responsibility to conduct the primaries election, but they are yet to be seen since Wednesday, but they are surprised that rumours are going round that one of the aspirant Mr. Da’a Ernest has been elected.

