LG primary: Lagos APC constitutes reconciliation c’tte

The All Progressives Congress Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a 28-man peace and reconciliation committee to institute unity and peace in the party ahead of the July 24 local government elections.

The ruling party’s local government primary elections generated crisis among some members of the party and the outcome was hotly contested in some local governments.

In a statement issued by the APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, he said the committees have been mandated to meet with party leaders, aspirants, members and other relevant stakeholders in the state with the view to resolving their differences and chart the way forward towards winning the July 24 polls.

Membership of the Committees, drawn across the three senatorial districts include, Lagos West Senatorial District 1: Abiodun Ogunleye (Chairman), Kaoli Olusanya, Barr. Sunny Adeeko, Segun AGBAJE, Wale Raji, Tiunde Isiaq and Engr. Bayo Erikitola.

Lagos West Senatorial District 2: Senator Anthony Adefuye(Chairman), Kolade Alabi, Jimi Benson, Tayo Orekoya, Wole Diya, Chief Wale Mogaji and Adeboka Shabi.

While Lagos East Senatorial District is: Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman, Wale Oshun, Hakeem Bamgbola, Wahab Alawiye-King, Hakeem Masha, Mr.Jide Adams, and Ms. Omolara Vaughn.

For Lagos Central Senatorial District, Prince Rabiu Oluwa will serve as Chairman, while others are, Kamal Bayewu, Cornelius Ojelabi, Hodewu Suru Avoseh, Dotun Adegbola, Moshood Salvador, and Barr. Sunday Kappo.

Also, all members of the Lagos State APC caretaker committee are also to serve in the newly constituted committees in their areas of jurisdiction, the APC spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, the committees will be inaugurated on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the State Secretariat of the party in Ikeja.

