News

LG primary: Lagos APC constitutes reconciliation c’tte

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a 28-man peace and reconciliation committee to institute unity and peace in the party ahead of the July 24 local government elections.

The ruling party’s local government primary elections generated crisis among some members of the party and the outcome was hotly contested in some local governments.

In a statement issued by the APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, he said the committees have been mandated to meet with party leaders, aspirants, members and other relevant stakeholders in the state with the view to resolving their differences and chart the way forward towards winning the July 24 polls.

Membership of the Committees, drawn across the three senatorial districts include, Lagos West Senatorial District 1: Abiodun Ogunleye (Chairman), Kaoli Olusanya, Barr. Sunny Adeeko, Segun AGBAJE, Wale Raji, Tiunde Isiaq and Engr. Bayo Erikitola.

Lagos West Senatorial District 2: Senator Anthony Adefuye(Chairman), Kolade Alabi, Jimi Benson, Tayo Orekoya, Wole Diya, Chief Wale Mogaji and Adeboka Shabi.

While Lagos East Senatorial District is: Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman, Wale Oshun, Hakeem Bamgbola, Wahab Alawiye-King, Hakeem Masha, Mr.Jide Adams, and Ms. Omolara Vaughn.

For Lagos Central Senatorial District, Prince Rabiu Oluwa will serve as Chairman, while others are, Kamal Bayewu, Cornelius Ojelabi, Hodewu Suru Avoseh, Dotun Adegbola, Moshood Salvador, and Barr. Sunday Kappo.

Also, all members of the Lagos State APC caretaker committee are also to serve in the newly constituted committees in their areas of jurisdiction, the APC spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, the committees will be inaugurated on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the State Secretariat of the party in Ikeja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos considers expansion of Kosofe roads to curb gridlock

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Determined to curb incessant traffic congestion in the metropolis, Lagos State Government is embarking on expansion of three interconnecting roads in Demurin, Agidi and Church Streets in Kosofe Local Government Areas. For this purpose, the state government is currently engaging the stakeholders, especially property owners and community leaders in the axis, seeking their cooperation for […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court. Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust […]
News

Magu will now respond to allegations made against him in public, says lawyer

Posted on Author Reporter

  The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says he is ready to fight back at orchestrated attacks against his person. Magu’s position was contained in a statement on Sunday by his legal counsel, Wahab Shittu, in which he denied misappropriating funds recovered from the Nigerian National Petroleum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica