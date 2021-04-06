News Top Stories

LG set to shut down smartphone business worldwide

Posted on Author Anna Oboho with agency report Comment(0)

South Korean electronics giant, LG, has announced its decision to shut down its mobile phone business worldwide.

 

Reuters’ sources quoted the firm, whose cellphone business has reportedly been making losses, as saying yesterday that it would now be concentrating on electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, AI and B2B solutions, and platforms and services.

 

The South Korean firm was quoted as saying in a statement that its board of directors approved the decision yesterday.

The unsurprising move follows the company’s statement in January when it said it was reviewing the direction of its smartphone business.

 

LG, which maintained No. 3 spot in the smartphone market in the United States for a long time, said it would continue to sell handsets until the inventory lasts, and would provide software support for existing lineup of smartphones for a certain period of time that would vary by region.

 

LG Electronics, a part of the LG Corporation, is a multinational electronics company headquartered in Seoul, South- Korea. South Korean businessman, Koo In-Hwoi, founded the company then known as Goldstar in 1958.

 

The company changed its name to LG Electronics after a merger with Lucky Chemical in 1995. LG is considered one of the leading consumer electronics companies in the world —with around $52.555.76 billion in global revenue as of 2020.

 

In 2019, South Korea, North America, Europe, and Asia made up the company’s most important markets, with close to 85 per cent of total revenue coming from these regions. LG stores in Nigeria, owned by Mohammed Fouani, do not deal so much in smartphones as they do household electronics.

 

However, Fouani had been a huge promoter of  the LG W31-W41 Pro, lg k62-k92 and LG Express phone brands in Nigeria. Our correspondent gathered, however, that the supply of LG phones were very limited in Fouani’s key distribution centers in Lagos. Fouani, meanwhile, has partnered other brands, including Hi- Sense and Maxi for his television, phones, fridges and other household appliance distribution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fayemi respects judiciary, legislature –Ekiti Assembly

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has said the smooth operation of governance in the state was attained due to enormous respect Governor Kayode Fayemi has been displaying towards the judiciary and Legislative arms. The Speaker stated that Fayemi had been able to lubricate all frictions by promoting and cementing […]
News

Enugu Former Councilors Threaten Mass Protest, Court Action Over Owed Allowance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…. Narrates ordeal in the hands of Govt The association of former ward councilors in Enugu state has threatened to embark on mass protest, to press home the demand for payment of their severance package. Members of the group numbering up to 260 who served in their various local government areas between 2012 and 2016 […]
Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Rabiu Garba: The cop whose reputation saved Fegge Police Division from mob action

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

The dust from the #EndSARS protests across the country may be gradually settling but the wanton destruction of lives and properties may not be forgotten in a long time. The scale of devastation across the country tends to suggest that the struggle for rights and freedom often come at a price.   However, from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica