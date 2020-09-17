Business

LG sets new standard with 8K OLED TV

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

LG Electronics has set an industry benchmark with the world’s first 8K TVs to support the powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Powered by the company’s Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor capable of delivering 8K full bandwidth support, LG’s 8K OLED TV steps up its game to offer avid gamers across the globe with the most compelling gameplay on glorious displays.

LG OLED TVs have long been considered among the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of their self-lit pixel technology and support for the latest HDMI specifications such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ultra-fast response rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Speaking on the partnership with LG, Vice President of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA, Matt Wuebbling, said: “We are excited to bring GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to LG’s 2020 8K OLED TVs. Gamers will be blown away by the performance on these TVs when playing the latest 8K PC games featuring the most realistic ray-tracing and cutting-edge AI features powered by the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.”

To heighten gamers’ sense of immersion, LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy. The TVs are also BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in favorite games. And with LG ThinQ capability built-in, hands-free voice control is possible for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option.

“The combination of LG OLED TV’s aweinspiring picture quality and NVIDIA’s technological prowess offers next-level gaming experience in unbelievable 8K,” said Vice President of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company, S.P. Baik. “Following last year’s successful partnership with the world’s top gaming hardware brand, we look forward to expanding our relationship with NVIDIA,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Group lauds FG over 5m Solar Home Systems’ deployment

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has commended the Nigerian government over its planned deployment of five million Solar Home Systems as part of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).   Describing the plan as a landmark in achieving Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs which is Sustainable Energy for All, the […]
Business

Japan unsuccessful in lifting auto tariffs early in UK trade deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan and Britain agreed to lift auto tariffs for a post-Brexit trade agreement in 2026 despite Japan’s push to lift the tariffs earlier, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Sunday. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is currently in negotiations with British Trade Minister Liz Truss in London. British Trade Minister Lizz Truss said in […]
Business

AIICO donates reusable face masks to curtail COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As part of efforts to curtail spread of COVID-19, AIICO Insurance PLC has donated reusable face masks to the Nigerian Red Cross, We Stand Foundation and the African Clean Up Initiative (ACI).     A statement made available to New Telegraph said the non-governmental organisations were actively leading initiatives for public health and humanitarian causes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: