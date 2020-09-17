LG sets new standard with 8K OLED TV

LG Electronics has set an industry benchmark with the world’s first 8K TVs to support the powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Powered by the company’s Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor capable of delivering 8K full bandwidth support, LG’s 8K OLED TV steps up its game to offer avid gamers across the globe with the most compelling gameplay on glorious displays.

LG OLED TVs have long been considered among the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of their self-lit pixel technology and support for the latest HDMI specifications such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ultra-fast response rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Speaking on the partnership with LG, Vice President of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA, Matt Wuebbling, said: “We are excited to bring GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to LG’s 2020 8K OLED TVs. Gamers will be blown away by the performance on these TVs when playing the latest 8K PC games featuring the most realistic ray-tracing and cutting-edge AI features powered by the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.”

To heighten gamers’ sense of immersion, LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy. The TVs are also BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in favorite games. And with LG ThinQ capability built-in, hands-free voice control is possible for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option.

“The combination of LG OLED TV’s aweinspiring picture quality and NVIDIA’s technological prowess offers next-level gaming experience in unbelievable 8K,” said Vice President of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company, S.P. Baik. “Following last year’s successful partnership with the world’s top gaming hardware brand, we look forward to expanding our relationship with NVIDIA,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...